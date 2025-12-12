https://sputnikglobe.com/20251212/hegseth-blocks-driscoll-from-ukraine-peace-talks-amid-rising-tensions-1123287069.html

Hegseth Blocks Driscoll From Ukraine Peace Talks Amid Rising Tensions

Hegseth Blocks Driscoll From Ukraine Peace Talks Amid Rising Tensions

Sputnik International

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has blocked US Army Chief Dan Driscoll from participating in Ukraine peace talks amid strained relations between the two officials, The Telegraph reported Friday, citing sources in the know.

2025-12-12T18:54+0000

2025-12-12T18:54+0000

2025-12-12T18:54+0000

americas

robert driscoll

peter hegseth

ukraine

us army

pentagon

russia

jd vance

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/16/1122318198_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_888b05b0087ffb1016fc8737cb4ce8cd.jpg

Hegseth moved to exclude Driscoll, a close friend of Vice President JD Vance, from Ukraine negotiations after allegedly overstepped his authority, while also "seen to be exerting himself a bit too much," the report said. In November, Driscoll led a US delegation that presented Volodymyr Zelensky with a 28-point peace plan for Russia and Ukraine, which so far has not led to success as talks continue. Driscoll's swift ascent has stirred tension at the Pentagon, with Hegseth seeing him as a rival amid rumors he aims to become the next defense chief, according to The Financial Times, which reported Driscoll allegedly signaled his ambitions to lead the department. Speculation that Driscoll was sidelined grew after he was absent from the US delegation visiting Kiev two weeks ago for peace talks with Ukrainians, according to the report. At the same time, the White House maintained that Hegseth has not excluded Driscoll from any peace talks, the report indicated.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251210/ukraine-talks-cover-peace-plan-security-guarantees-economic-recovery---reports-1123269215.html

americas

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

hegseth, driscoll, ukraine peace talks, us army, pentagon rivalry, us secretary of war, volodymyr zelensky, jd vance, peace negotiations, us delegation, military tensions, us defense department, foreign policy, ukraine conflict, hegseth driscoll clash, pentagon power struggle