US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has blocked US Army Chief Dan Driscoll from participating in Ukraine peace talks amid strained relations between the two officials, The Telegraph reported Friday, citing sources in the know.
Hegseth moved to exclude Driscoll, a close friend of Vice President JD Vance, from Ukraine negotiations after allegedly overstepped his authority, while also "seen to be exerting himself a bit too much," the report said. In November, Driscoll led a US delegation that presented Volodymyr Zelensky with a 28-point peace plan for Russia and Ukraine, which so far has not led to success as talks continue. Driscoll's swift ascent has stirred tension at the Pentagon, with Hegseth seeing him as a rival amid rumors he aims to become the next defense chief, according to The Financial Times, which reported Driscoll allegedly signaled his ambitions to lead the department. Speculation that Driscoll was sidelined grew after he was absent from the US delegation visiting Kiev two weeks ago for peace talks with Ukrainians, according to the report. At the same time, the White House maintained that Hegseth has not excluded Driscoll from any peace talks, the report indicated.
Hegseth Blocks Driscoll From Ukraine Peace Talks Amid Rising Tensions
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has blocked US Army Chief Dan Driscoll from participating in Ukraine peace talks amid strained relations between the two officials, The Telegraph reported Friday, citing sources in the know.
Hegseth moved to exclude Driscoll, a close friend of Vice President JD Vance, from Ukraine negotiations after allegedly overstepped his authority, while also "seen to be exerting himself a bit too much," the report said.
In November, Driscoll led a US delegation that presented Volodymyr Zelensky with a 28-point peace plan for Russia and Ukraine, which so far has not led to success as talks continue.
Driscoll's swift ascent has stirred tension at the Pentagon, with Hegseth seeing him as a rival amid rumors he aims to become the next defense chief, according to The Financial Times, which reported Driscoll allegedly signaled his ambitions to lead the department.
Speculation that Driscoll was sidelined grew after he was absent from the US delegation visiting Kiev two weeks ago for peace talks with Ukrainians, according to the report.
At the same time, the White House maintained that Hegseth has not excluded Driscoll from any peace talks, the report indicated.