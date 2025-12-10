https://sputnikglobe.com/20251210/ukraine-talks-cover-peace-plan-security-guarantees-economic-recovery---reports-1123269215.html

Ukraine Talks Cover Peace Plan, Security Guarantees, Economic Recovery - Reports

Negotiations on the Ukraine settlement revolve around discussions on three documents, namely a US-proposed peace plan, a security guarantees agreement, and an economic recovery plan for the post-conflict period, The Washington Post newspaper reported, citing US and Ukrainian officials.

The talks remain far from concluded, the report said on Tuesday. Ukraine and its European allies plan to present further revisions to the plan on Wednesday, it added. Additionally, US officials are in discussions with Larry Fink, CEO of financial giant BlackRock, about reviving the company’s proposal for a Ukrainian reconstruction fund that could raise $400 billion, The Washington Post reported. The World Bank may also be involved, the report said. Since mid-November, the US has been promoting a new peace proposal for Ukraine. On December 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin received US special envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, in the Kremlin. The US representatives' visit to Russia was related to the discussion of the US peace plan for Ukraine. US President Donald Trump said later that he was disappointed that Volodymyr Zelenskyy had not read the peace proposal for the Ukraine conflict. On Tuesday, the Financial Times newspaper reported that Witkoff and Kushner gave Zelenskyy "days" to come up with a response to the peace plan. Zelenskyy reportedly told his European allies that Witkoff and Kushner pressured him during a two-hour phone call on Saturday to respond to the plan that demands Kiev accept territorial losses in exchange for US security guarantees, with Trump aiming to finalize the deal "by Christmas."

