Interim Gaza Government Should Link Back to Palestinian Authority - PA Deputy Minister

Interim Gaza Government Should Link Back to Palestinian Authority - PA Deputy Minister

A technocratic interim government for administering the Gaza Strip should be directly linked to the cabinet of the Palestinian Authority (PA), and the issue is being actively discussed among mediators involved in the Israeli-Palestinian settlement, Palestinian Deputy Foreign Minister Omar Awadallah told Sputnik.

"It is now important to form a committee of technocrats to govern Gaza. It would be directly connected to the Palestinian government through an appointed minister. We proceed from the principle of ‘unity of territory, people, and governance.’ This matter is currently being discussed with Arab leaders and mediation partners, including the United States," he said. The leading option under consideration is the full return of the PA not only to Gaza, but also to the other Israeli-occupied areas of the West Bank, in line with the reconstruction plan proposed by the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the deputy minister said. A transition to Gaza’s postwar governance, however, requires agreement from all sides in the conflict, including both Palestinian movement Hamas and Israel, Awadallah said, adding that Hamas has already expressed its consent to both US President Donald Trump’s peace plan and to transferring authority over the governing committee to the PA. "Anyone wishing to move to the second phase of the ceasefire in Gaza under President Trump’s plan must accept the terms for forming this committee," he said. Israeli authorities maintain that the complete demilitarization of Hamas and the Gaza Strip, as well as the prevention of a Palestinian state, are fundamental conditions in talks over Gaza’s future and the outlook for the region as a whole. On October 10, a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas went into effect. On October 13, Trump, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a declaration on the Gaza ceasefire. On November 17, the United Nations Security Council adopted a resolution supporting Trump's comprehensive plan for resolving the conflict in the Gaza Strip. Thirteen of the 15 council members voted in favor of the resolution, while two members - Russia and China - abstained from voting.

