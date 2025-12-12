International
Iran Will Host Pakistan-Taliban Talks with Russia, China at the Table
Iran Will Host Pakistan-Taliban Talks with Russia, China at the Table
Iran is preparing to host a new round of high-stakes mediation between Pakistan and Afghanistan’s Taliban government on December 16–17.
Clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan erupted early on October 15, escalating along the Durand Line, the border between the two countries not recognized by Kabul. Later, the Pakistani army struck terrorist positions inside Afghanistan in response to an attack on checkpoints.Pakistan's Foreign Ministry announced an agreement with Afghanistan on a ceasefire that was later extended until the conclusion of scheduled talks in Doha, Qatar.
03:39 GMT 12.12.2025 (Updated: 05:19 GMT 12.12.2025)
Iran is preparing to host a new round of high-stakes mediation between Pakistan and Afghanistan’s Taliban government on December 16–17.
World
Pakistani Military Hindering Peace Process With Afghanistan - Afghan Leader's Spokesman
2 November, 01:47 GMT
Clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan erupted early on October 15, escalating along the Durand Line, the border between the two countries not recognized by Kabul. Later, the Pakistani army struck terrorist positions inside Afghanistan in response to an attack on checkpoints.
Pakistan's Foreign Ministry announced an agreement with Afghanistan on a ceasefire that was later extended until the conclusion of scheduled talks in Doha, Qatar.
