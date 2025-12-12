https://sputnikglobe.com/20251212/iran-will-host-pakistan-taliban-talks-with-russia-china-at-the-table-1123281060.html
Iran Will Host Pakistan-Taliban Talks with Russia, China at the Table
Iran Will Host Pakistan-Taliban Talks with Russia, China at the Table
Sputnik International
Iran is preparing to host a new round of high-stakes mediation between Pakistan and Afghanistan’s Taliban government on December 16–17.
2025-12-12T03:39+0000
2025-12-12T03:39+0000
2025-12-12T05:19+0000
world
pakistan
afghanistan
taliban
foreign ministry
russia
iran
china
people's republic of china
mediation
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/0a/1122021177_0:175:3000:1863_1920x0_80_0_0_d7f0fb8d8ead09322ad828403d6e37cd.jpg
Clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan erupted early on October 15, escalating along the Durand Line, the border between the two countries not recognized by Kabul. Later, the Pakistani army struck terrorist positions inside Afghanistan in response to an attack on checkpoints.Pakistan's Foreign Ministry announced an agreement with Afghanistan on a ceasefire that was later extended until the conclusion of scheduled talks in Doha, Qatar.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251102/pakistani-military-hindering-peace-process-with-afghanistan---afghan-leaders-spokesman-1123051335.html
pakistan
afghanistan
russia
iran
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/0a/1122021177_142:0:2859:2038_1920x0_80_0_0_7fc397ea232d04353d3ca77286c469d9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
iran mediation, iran-russia-china regional alliance, taliban-pakistan conflict, durand line conflict,
iran mediation, iran-russia-china regional alliance, taliban-pakistan conflict, durand line conflict,
Iran Will Host Pakistan-Taliban Talks with Russia, China at the Table
03:39 GMT 12.12.2025 (Updated: 05:19 GMT 12.12.2025)
Iran is preparing to host a new round of high-stakes mediation between Pakistan and Afghanistan’s Taliban government on December 16–17.
Clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan erupted early on October 15, escalating along the Durand Line, the border between the two countries not recognized by Kabul. Later, the Pakistani army struck terrorist positions inside Afghanistan in response to an attack on checkpoints.
Pakistan's Foreign Ministry announced an agreement with Afghanistan on a ceasefire that was later extended until the conclusion of scheduled talks in Doha, Qatar.