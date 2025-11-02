https://sputnikglobe.com/20251102/pakistani-military-hindering-peace-process-with-afghanistan---afghan-leaders-spokesman-1123051335.html

Pakistani Military Hindering Peace Process With Afghanistan - Afghan Leader's Spokesman

The civilian government of Pakistan shows interest in establishing relations with Afghanistan, but the country's military is obstructing the peace process, the Afghan supreme leader's spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said.

"The civilian government of Pakistan seeks to build relations with Afghanistan based on mutual interests, but the military deliberately works to worsen ties between the two countries. Pakistan's special envoy to Afghanistan, Mohammad Sidique Khan, held constructive talks with Afghan officials in Kabul, yet at the same time, Pakistan carried out attacks on Afghan territory. The civilian government aims to develop relations, but the military undermines them," Mujahid told Pakistani broadcaster Khyber TV. Pakistan's closure of border crossings has seriously harmed trade, while construction on the Kunar River is Afghanistan's right, the spokesman added. The spokesman also commented on Afghanistan-Pakistan relations during the tenure of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. The spokesman urged Pakistan to share with Afghanistan any information relating to terrorist activity "on Afghan soil" so that appropriate measures can be taken. Additionally, the spokesman expressed hope that the next round of peace negotiations between the parties would involve honest and substantive discussions aimed at finding long-term solutions to bilateral issues. In mid-October, heavy fighting broke out along the Durand Line, the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan, which is not recognized by Kabul. The conflict erupted after Afghanistan accused Pakistan of violating its airspace and launching strikes into Afghan territory. The Afghan Defense Ministry claimed it had successfully conducted a "retaliation operation" against Pakistan. Clashes resumed on October 15. Following airstrikes, Afghanistan put security forces on full combat alert along the Durand Line. On October 19, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said that Pakistan and Afghanistan had agreed on an immediate ceasefire during talks in Doha. To ensure sustainability of the ceasefire and monitor its implementation, the neighbors decided to hold additional meetings.

