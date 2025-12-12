International
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251212/russian-turkmen-relations-developing-thanks-to-friendly-relations-between-leaders---putin-1123282789.html
Russian-Turkmen Relations Developing Thanks to Friendly Relations Between Leaders - Putin
Relations between Moscow and Ashgabat are actively developing, thanks in part to the friendly ties between the two countries' leaders, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the national leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan.
"Indeed, thanks to your initiative, relations between our countries have been developing at a good pace and with good quality... We have very trusting and friendly relations, without any exaggeration," Putin told Berdimuhamedov. He expressed hope that he would speak with Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov this afternoon. Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov thanked Putin for visiting the country to participate in the celebrations.
09:19 GMT 12.12.2025
ASHGABAT (Sputnik) - Relations between Moscow and Ashgabat are actively developing, thanks in part to the friendly ties between the two countries' leaders, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the national leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan.
"Indeed, thanks to your initiative, relations between our countries have been developing at a good pace and with good quality... We have very trusting and friendly relations, without any exaggeration," Putin told Berdimuhamedov.
He expressed hope that he would speak with Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov this afternoon.
Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov thanked Putin for visiting the country to participate in the celebrations.
