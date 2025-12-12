https://sputnikglobe.com/20251212/russian-turkmen-relations-developing-thanks-to-friendly-relations-between-leaders---putin-1123282789.html
Russian-Turkmen Relations Developing Thanks to Friendly Relations Between Leaders - Putin
Russian-Turkmen Relations Developing Thanks to Friendly Relations Between Leaders - Putin
Sputnik International
Relations between Moscow and Ashgabat are actively developing, thanks in part to the friendly ties between the two countries' leaders, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the national leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan.
2025-12-12T09:19+0000
2025-12-12T09:19+0000
2025-12-12T09:19+0000
world
vladimir putin
gurbanguly berdimuhamedov
russia
moscow
ashgabat
relations
bilateral relations
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/0c/1123282627_0:116:3232:1934_1920x0_80_0_0_178dfa634d79025010caa4008ae7c56c.jpg
"Indeed, thanks to your initiative, relations between our countries have been developing at a good pace and with good quality... We have very trusting and friendly relations, without any exaggeration," Putin told Berdimuhamedov. He expressed hope that he would speak with Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov this afternoon. Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov thanked Putin for visiting the country to participate in the celebrations.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251212/turkmenistans-neutrality-allows-it-to-build-relations-with-all-countries--putin-1123281309.html
russia
moscow
ashgabat
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/0c/1123282627_251:0:2982:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_97ff57cd7e894d02126f461f2ad641ea.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian-turkmen relations, friendly ties, gurbanguly berdimuhamedov, relations developing
russian-turkmen relations, friendly ties, gurbanguly berdimuhamedov, relations developing
Russian-Turkmen Relations Developing Thanks to Friendly Relations Between Leaders - Putin
ASHGABAT (Sputnik) - Relations between Moscow and Ashgabat are actively developing, thanks in part to the friendly ties between the two countries' leaders, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the national leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan.
"Indeed, thanks to your initiative, relations between our countries have been developing at a good pace and with good quality... We have very trusting and friendly relations, without any exaggeration," Putin told Berdimuhamedov.
He expressed hope that he would speak with Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov this afternoon.
Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov thanked Putin for visiting the country
to participate in the celebrations.