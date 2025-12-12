https://sputnikglobe.com/20251212/turkmenistans-neutrality-allows-it-to-build-relations-with-all-countries--putin-1123281309.html
Turkmenistan's Neutrality Allows It to Build Relations With All Countries — Putin
Turkmenistan's Neutrality Allows It to Build Relations With All Countries — Putin
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Ashgabat to take part in the celebrations for the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan's declaration of neutrality.
2025-12-12T03:57+0000
2025-12-12T03:57+0000
2025-12-12T05:24+0000
world
vladimir putin
gurbanguly berdimuhamedov
turkmenistan
russia
neutrality
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105812/85/1058128555_0:0:3080:1733_1920x0_80_0_0_5003e2e948fa1ccab6fd4881d51d343f.jpg
Turkmenistan's path of neutrality has justified itself, allowing it to build constructive relations with all countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the national leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan.Turkmenistan celebrates the 30th anniversary of its declaration of neutrality on December 12, and the Russian president is participating in the celebratory events marking the occasion. He said this is of great value to Russia and brings stability to the region. The Russian leader said Moscow and Ashgabat's "economic relations are developing in many areas, with good prospects." He said cooperation between the countries is also necessary to jointly address the problems of the Caspian region, including environmental ones.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250517/islamic-countries-may-create-single-energy-belt-in-eurasia-1122071678.html
turkmenistan
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105812/85/1058128555_120:0:2851:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2e69aa8eccea8705a2de21cf794928dd.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
turkmenistan-russia relations, turkmenistan neutrality, putin visits turkmenistan, ashgabat neutrality,
turkmenistan-russia relations, turkmenistan neutrality, putin visits turkmenistan, ashgabat neutrality,
Turkmenistan's Neutrality Allows It to Build Relations With All Countries — Putin
03:57 GMT 12.12.2025 (Updated: 05:24 GMT 12.12.2025)
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Ashgabat to take part in the celebrations for the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan's declaration of neutrality.
Turkmenistan's path of neutrality has justified itself, allowing it to build constructive relations with all countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the national leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan.
Turkmenistan celebrates the 30th anniversary of its declaration of neutrality on December 12, and the Russian president is participating in the celebratory events marking the occasion.
"The path of neutrality was adopted once. It has justified itself because, on this serious basis, it makes it possible to work with virtually all countries without conflicts," Putin said.
He said this is of great value to Russia and brings stability to the region.
The Russian leader said Moscow and Ashgabat's "economic relations are developing in many areas, with good prospects."
He said cooperation between the countries is also necessary to jointly address the problems of the Caspian region, including environmental ones.