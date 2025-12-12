https://sputnikglobe.com/20251212/turkmenistans-neutrality-allows-it-to-build-relations-with-all-countries--putin-1123281309.html

Turkmenistan's Neutrality Allows It to Build Relations With All Countries — Putin

Turkmenistan's Neutrality Allows It to Build Relations With All Countries — Putin

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Ashgabat to take part in the celebrations for the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan's declaration of neutrality.

2025-12-12T03:57+0000

2025-12-12T03:57+0000

2025-12-12T05:24+0000

world

vladimir putin

gurbanguly berdimuhamedov

turkmenistan

russia

neutrality

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105812/85/1058128555_0:0:3080:1733_1920x0_80_0_0_5003e2e948fa1ccab6fd4881d51d343f.jpg

Turkmenistan's path of neutrality has justified itself, allowing it to build constructive relations with all countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the national leader of the Turkmen people and Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan.Turkmenistan celebrates the 30th anniversary of its declaration of neutrality on December 12, and the Russian president is participating in the celebratory events marking the occasion. He said this is of great value to Russia and brings stability to the region. The Russian leader said Moscow and Ashgabat's "economic relations are developing in many areas, with good prospects." He said cooperation between the countries is also necessary to jointly address the problems of the Caspian region, including environmental ones.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250517/islamic-countries-may-create-single-energy-belt-in-eurasia-1122071678.html

turkmenistan

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

turkmenistan-russia relations, turkmenistan neutrality, putin visits turkmenistan, ashgabat neutrality,