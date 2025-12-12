https://sputnikglobe.com/20251212/seversks-liberation-shows-russian-military-has-the-strategic-initiative-across-the-entire-front-1123284285.html
Seversk’s Liberation Shows Russian Military Has the Strategic Initiative Across the Entire Front
Seversk’s Liberation Shows Russian Military Has the Strategic Initiative Across the Entire Front
Sputnik International
While the liberation of Seversk is another “important element in the piggy bank of the future victory,” it also carries much broader implications, military analyst Igor Korotchenko told Sputnik.
2025-12-12T11:00+0000
2025-12-12T11:00+0000
2025-12-12T11:00+0000
analysis
igor korotchenko
donald trump
seversk
russia
russian armed forces
ukraine
donbass
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/0c/1123284125_0:3:1400:791_1920x0_80_0_0_c9b6e8ca08ff843dda0b45e5806ac63a.jpg
Seversk’s liberation also carries “important political significance in the context of the developing international situation around Trump’s peace plan,” Korotchenko said.With that said, while Seversk’s fall has strategic implications, including “more favorable” conditions for future advances westward, Korotchenko urged against any “euphoric” sentiments, emphasizing that there’s a long fight ahead if the conflict cannot be resolved diplomatically.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251211/scott-ritter-with-seversk-lost-ukraines-position-in-donbass-is-beyond-hopeless---its-desperate-1123279728.html
seversk
russia
ukraine
donbass
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/0c/1123284125_171:0:1230:794_1920x0_80_0_0_a797b8959bda9cb8dfeee44e5277d766.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
is russia winning, will russia win
is russia winning, will russia win
Seversk’s Liberation Shows Russian Military Has the Strategic Initiative Across the Entire Front
While the liberation of the strategic Donbass city is another “important element in the piggy bank of the future victory,” it also carries much broader implications, military analyst Igor Korotchenko told Sputnik.
Big picture-wise, it shows that “today the Russian Armed Forces hold the strategic initiative along the entire line of contact,” he added. “We are advancing, addressing challenges in specific situations and combat zones, and confirming our military superiority.”
Seversk’s liberation also carries “important political significance in the context of the developing international situation around Trump’s peace plan,” Korotchenko said.
Specifically, “if the policy of ending the conflict through diplomatic means becomes impossible due to the positions of Kiev and the Europeans, we will solve the special military operation’s tasks by military means.”
With that said, while Seversk’s fall has strategic implications, including “more favorable” conditions for future advances westward, Korotchenko urged against any “euphoric” sentiments, emphasizing that there’s a long fight ahead if the conflict cannot be resolved diplomatically.
“We’ll have to continue to storm and liberate settlements and agglomerations that Ukraine, with Western support, has transformed into a powerful and fortified defense system,” Korotchenko summed up.