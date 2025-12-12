https://sputnikglobe.com/20251212/seversks-liberation-shows-russian-military-has-the-strategic-initiative-across-the-entire-front-1123284285.html

Seversk’s Liberation Shows Russian Military Has the Strategic Initiative Across the Entire Front

While the liberation of Seversk is another “important element in the piggy bank of the future victory,” it also carries much broader implications, military analyst Igor Korotchenko told Sputnik.

Seversk’s liberation also carries “important political significance in the context of the developing international situation around Trump’s peace plan,” Korotchenko said.With that said, while Seversk’s fall has strategic implications, including “more favorable” conditions for future advances westward, Korotchenko urged against any “euphoric” sentiments, emphasizing that there’s a long fight ahead if the conflict cannot be resolved diplomatically.

