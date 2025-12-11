https://sputnikglobe.com/20251211/scott-ritter-with-seversk-lost-ukraines-position-in-donbass-is-beyond-hopeless---its-desperate-1123279728.html

Scott Ritter: With Seversk Lost, Ukraine's Position in Donbass is Beyond Hopeless - It's Desperate

Scott Ritter: With Seversk Lost, Ukraine's Position in Donbass is Beyond Hopeless - It's Desperate

Sputnik International

Russian forces have liberated the city of Seversk in northeastern Donetsk, one of the final Ukrainian-occupied fortress strongholds in the region. Sputnik asked Scott Ritter to comment on the development's big picture significance.

2025-12-11T18:06+0000

2025-12-11T18:06+0000

2025-12-11T18:08+0000

analysis

scott ritter

ukraine

seversk

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/0b/1123280378_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5b5c794280f8213c881e78ddc45b3cb3.jpg

“Ukraine is facing a manpower shortage. Every one of these battles that are being fought consumes a tremendous amount of precious manpower resources. Ukraine is losing many thousands of soldiers every day, whether through desertion, whether being wounded, whether being killed in this conflict, and they can't be replaced,” the former US Marine Corps intelligence officer told Sputnik.When Russia takes a major stronghold like Seversk or Pokrovsk, “it also means that there’s huge gaps in the Ukrainian line,” Ritter explained. That means every time Ukrainian forces fall back, they don’t have the forces to hold the new positions, and defenses aren’t nearly as well prepared and fortified.As for Seversk, its primary significance is its status as “a major" and irreplaceable "logistical [and] command and control hub.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251211/russian-forces-liberate-seversk---general-staff-chief-reports-to-putin-1123277816.html

ukraine

seversk

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Scott Ritter: With Seversk Lost, Ukraine's Position in Donbass is Beyond Hopeless - It's Desperate Sputnik International Scott Ritter: With Seversk Lost, Ukraine's Position in Donbass is Beyond Hopeless - It's Desperate 2025-12-11T18:06+0000 true PT3M15S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

what is seversk's significance for russia, is donbass freed, is donbass russia