Scott Ritter: With Seversk Lost, Ukraine's Position in Donbass is Beyond Hopeless - It's Desperate
Scott Ritter: With Seversk Lost, Ukraine's Position in Donbass is Beyond Hopeless - It's Desperate
Sputnik International
Russian forces have liberated the city of Seversk in northeastern Donetsk, one of the final Ukrainian-occupied fortress strongholds in the region. Sputnik asked Scott Ritter to comment on the development's big picture significance.
“Ukraine is facing a manpower shortage. Every one of these battles that are being fought consumes a tremendous amount of precious manpower resources. Ukraine is losing many thousands of soldiers every day, whether through desertion, whether being wounded, whether being killed in this conflict, and they can't be replaced,” the former US Marine Corps intelligence officer told Sputnik.When Russia takes a major stronghold like Seversk or Pokrovsk, “it also means that there’s huge gaps in the Ukrainian line,” Ritter explained. That means every time Ukrainian forces fall back, they don’t have the forces to hold the new positions, and defenses aren’t nearly as well prepared and fortified.As for Seversk, its primary significance is its status as “a major" and irreplaceable "logistical [and] command and control hub.”
Scott Ritter: With Seversk Lost, Ukraine's Position in Donbass is Beyond Hopeless - It's Desperate
Scott Ritter: With Seversk Lost, Ukraine's Position in Donbass is Beyond Hopeless - It's Desperate
Scott Ritter: With Seversk Lost, Ukraine's Position in Donbass is Beyond Hopeless - It's Desperate
Russian forces have liberated the city of Seversk in northeastern Donetsk, one of the final Ukrainian-occupied fortress strongholds in the region. Sputnik asked Scott Ritter to comment on the development's big picture significance.
“Ukraine is facing a manpower shortage. Every one of these battles that are being fought consumes a tremendous amount of precious manpower resources. Ukraine is losing many thousands of soldiers every day, whether through desertion, whether being wounded, whether being killed in this conflict, and they can't be replaced,” the former US Marine Corps intelligence officer told Sputnik.
When Russia takes a major stronghold like Seversk or Pokrovsk
, “it also means that there’s huge gaps in the Ukrainian line,” Ritter explained. That means every time Ukrainian forces fall back, they don’t have the forces to hold the new positions, and defenses aren’t nearly as well prepared and fortified.
When Russian forces reach the Kramotorsk agglomeration, the last area between them and a fully freed Donbass, major battles are unlikely, the observer predicts.
“Russia will rapidly pin down the Ukrainians in locations that they choose to defend strongly and then surround them, compelling them to either die, surrender, or retreat,” Ritter said.
As for Seversk, its primary significance is its status as “a major" and irreplaceable "logistical [and] command and control hub.”
There aren’t many “fortress cities” like it left in Ukraine. Its fall indicates that a “culminating point in this war” has been reached “where Ukraine is no longer able to maintain cohesive defense along the entire front,” Ritter summed up.