EU Asset Freeze Sets 'Dangerous Precedent' for Global Financial System — Expert

The EU’s decision to permanently freeze Russian assets is "an attack on the sovereignty of UN member states" and a form of "plundering," Cuban international relations expert Yosmany Fernández Pacheco told Sputnik.

2025-12-13T03:41+0000

2025-12-13T03:41+0000

2025-12-13T04:42+0000

Cuban international relations expert Yosmany Fernández Pacheco has warned that the move represents more than a wartime sanction—it is an unprecedented attack on state sovereignty that could destabilize the foundations of the global financial order.The expert framed the EU’s strategy—officially aimed at cutting off Moscow’s economic development—as a product of leaders who have “lost touch with reality.” Far from being a contained punitive measure, he asserted that the asset freeze “sets a dangerous precedent for the selective confiscation of a sovereign nation's assets.” This selectivity, he suggested, undermines the principle of multilateralism and could be leveraged against any nation in the future.EU countries earlier agreed to freeze the Russian Central Bank's assets held in Europe, estimated at 210 billion euros ($246 billion), for an indefinite period. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova dismissed the EU Commission’s decision to permanently freeze Russian assets with a single, sharp label: "Fraudsters."

