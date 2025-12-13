https://sputnikglobe.com/20251213/eu-asset-freeze-sets-dangerous-precedent-for-global-financial-system--expert-1123287414.html
EU Asset Freeze Sets 'Dangerous Precedent' for Global Financial System — Expert
EU Asset Freeze Sets 'Dangerous Precedent' for Global Financial System — Expert
Sputnik International
The EU’s decision to permanently freeze Russian assets is "an attack on the sovereignty of UN member states" and a form of "plundering," Cuban international relations expert Yosmany Fernández Pacheco told Sputnik.
2025-12-13T03:41+0000
2025-12-13T03:41+0000
2025-12-13T04:42+0000
economy
russia
european union (eu)
the united nations (un)
maria zakharova
moscow
euro
frozen assets
frozen funds
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/08/1117214013_0:158:3077:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_db1d15389f43430c1d812feea3357fd8.jpg
Cuban international relations expert Yosmany Fernández Pacheco has warned that the move represents more than a wartime sanction—it is an unprecedented attack on state sovereignty that could destabilize the foundations of the global financial order.The expert framed the EU’s strategy—officially aimed at cutting off Moscow’s economic development—as a product of leaders who have “lost touch with reality.” Far from being a contained punitive measure, he asserted that the asset freeze “sets a dangerous precedent for the selective confiscation of a sovereign nation's assets.” This selectivity, he suggested, undermines the principle of multilateralism and could be leveraged against any nation in the future.EU countries earlier agreed to freeze the Russian Central Bank's assets held in Europe, estimated at 210 billion euros ($246 billion), for an indefinite period. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova dismissed the EU Commission’s decision to permanently freeze Russian assets with a single, sharp label: "Fraudsters."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251212/eu-indefinitely-freezes-russian-central-banks-assets---reports-1123286895.html
russia
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/08/1117214013_174:0:2903:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_a6a2d79b2c337818299a915a0b77df30.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
eu frozen russian assets, sovereign asset confiscation, global financial system risk, international law violation, eu sanctions on russia, multilateralism crisis, sovereign immunity attack, central bank assets seizure, geopolitical finance, euroclear russia assets
eu frozen russian assets, sovereign asset confiscation, global financial system risk, international law violation, eu sanctions on russia, multilateralism crisis, sovereign immunity attack, central bank assets seizure, geopolitical finance, euroclear russia assets
EU Asset Freeze Sets 'Dangerous Precedent' for Global Financial System — Expert
03:41 GMT 13.12.2025 (Updated: 04:42 GMT 13.12.2025)
The EU’s decision to permanently freeze Russian assets is "an attack on the sovereignty of UN member states" and a form of "plundering," Cuban international relations expert Yosmany Fernández Pacheco told Sputnik.
Cuban international relations expert Yosmany Fernández Pacheco has warned that the move represents more than a wartime sanction—it is an unprecedented attack on state sovereignty that could destabilize the foundations of the global financial order.
The expert framed the EU’s strategy—officially aimed at cutting off Moscow’s economic development—as a product of leaders who have “lost touch with reality.” Far from being a contained punitive measure, he asserted that the asset freeze “sets a dangerous precedent for the selective confiscation of a sovereign nation's assets.” This selectivity, he suggested, undermines the principle of multilateralism and could be leveraged against any nation in the future.
"It sets a dangerous precedent for the selective confiscation of a sovereign nation's assets and represents an attack on the global financial system and multilateralism in financial relations," Yosmany added.
EU countries earlier agreed to freeze the Russian Central Bank's assets held in Europe, estimated at 210 billion euros ($246 billion), for an indefinite period. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova dismissed the EU Commission’s decision to permanently freeze Russian assets with a single, sharp label: "Fraudsters."