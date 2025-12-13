https://sputnikglobe.com/20251213/first-footage-of-liberated-pokrovsk-1123288573.html

First Footage of Liberated Pokrovsk

On December 1, the Russian Defense Ministry announced the complete liberation of the city of Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk).

It was an anchor of Ukraine’s Donbass fortification belt, its loss became a disaster for Ukraine.

