Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
First Footage of Liberated Pokrovsk
On December 1, the Russian Defense Ministry announced the complete liberation of the city of Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk).
It was an anchor of Ukraine’s Donbass fortification belt, its loss became a disaster for Ukraine.
First footage of liberated Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk)
First Footage of Liberated Pokrovsk

10:23 GMT 13.12.2025
On December 1, the Russian Defense Ministry announced the complete liberation of the city of Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk).
It was an anchor of Ukraine’s Donbass fortification belt, its loss became a disaster for Ukraine.
Russian servicemen of the Tsentr (Centre) Group of Forces fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.12.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Taking Control of Pokrovsk Marks Decisive Step In Donbass Liberation - General Staff Chief
9 December, 05:59 GMT
