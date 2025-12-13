https://sputnikglobe.com/20251213/first-footage-of-liberated-pokrovsk-1123288573.html
First Footage of Liberated Pokrovsk
First Footage of Liberated Pokrovsk
Sputnik International
On December 1, the Russian Defense Ministry announced the complete liberation of the city of Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk).
It was an anchor of Ukraine’s Donbass fortification belt, its loss became a disaster for Ukraine.
First footage of liberated Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk)
It was an anchor of Ukraine’s Donbass fortification belt, its loss became a disaster for Ukraine.