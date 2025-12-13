International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Prospects for Resolving Ukrainian Conflict Will Soon Become Clear — Trump
Prospects for Resolving Ukrainian Conflict Will Soon Become Clear — Trump
US President Donald Trump said the prospects for resolving the Ukrainian conflict will soon become clear.
"We're working on seeing if we can make a deal right now. We're gonna, we're gonna see. We'll soon know," Trump said at an event in the Oval Office. President Trump's senior adviser Jared Kushner and special envoy Steve Witkoff will meet Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders in Berlin this weekend, The Wall Street Journal reports. Witkoff will also hold separate talks with counterparts from France, Britain, and Germany on Sunday and Monday.On December 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin received US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, in the Kremlin. The US representatives' visit to Russia was related to the discussion of the US peace plan for Ukraine.
Prospects for Resolving Ukrainian Conflict Will Soon Become Clear — Trump

03:15 GMT 13.12.2025 (Updated: 04:35 GMT 13.12.2025)
US President Donald Trump said the prospects for resolving the Ukrainian conflict will soon become clear.
"We're working on seeing if we can make a deal right now. We're gonna, we're gonna see. We'll soon know," Trump said at an event in the Oval Office.
President Trump’s senior adviser Jared Kushner and special envoy Steve Witkoff will meet Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders in Berlin this weekend, The Wall Street Journal reports. Witkoff will also hold separate talks with counterparts from France, Britain, and Germany on Sunday and Monday.
Zelensky's Impossible Demands a Roadblock to Peace
On December 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin received US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, in the Kremlin. The US representatives' visit to Russia was related to the discussion of the US peace plan for Ukraine.
