Prospects for Resolving Ukrainian Conflict Will Soon Become Clear — Trump
US President Donald Trump said the prospects for resolving the Ukrainian conflict will soon become clear.
"We're working on seeing if we can make a deal right now. We're gonna, we're gonna see. We'll soon know," Trump said at an event in the Oval Office. President Trump's senior adviser Jared Kushner and special envoy Steve Witkoff will meet Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders in Berlin this weekend, The Wall Street Journal reports. Witkoff will also hold separate talks with counterparts from France, Britain, and Germany on Sunday and Monday.On December 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin received US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, in the Kremlin. The US representatives' visit to Russia was related to the discussion of the US peace plan for Ukraine.
03:15 GMT 13.12.2025 (Updated: 04:35 GMT 13.12.2025)
US President Donald Trump said the prospects for resolving the Ukrainian conflict will soon become clear.
"We're working on seeing if we can make a deal right now. We're gonna, we're gonna see. We'll soon know," Trump said at an event in the Oval Office.
President Trump’s senior adviser Jared Kushner and special envoy Steve Witkoff will meet Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders in Berlin this weekend, The Wall Street Journal reports. Witkoff will also hold separate talks with counterparts from France, Britain, and Germany on Sunday and Monday.
On December 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin received US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, in the Kremlin. The US representatives' visit to Russia was related to the discussion of the US peace plan for Ukraine.