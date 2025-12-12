https://sputnikglobe.com/20251212/zelenskys-impossible-demands-a-roadblock-to-peace-1123286296.html
Zelensky's Impossible Demands a Roadblock to Peace
Zelensky's Impossible Demands a Roadblock to Peace
Volodymyr Zelensky is deliberately setting conditions Russia can't accept to portray it as blocking peace talks, Bogdan Bezpalko, a member of the Council for Interethnic Relations under the President of the Russian Federation, tells Sputnik.
The head of the Kiev regime is also seeking a much-needed breather for his retreating forces. Before his Saturday meeting with French, German and British leaders, Zelensky claimed a ceasefire along the current front line, security guarantees for future elections and a referendum on ceding territory to Russia were needed. What's Behind Zelensky's Ploy? Why Zelensky's Conditions are a Non-Starter Zelensky says he is ready to hold elections and a referendum – but demands that the US and NATO guarantee security. That would effectively mean Ukraine losing its independence, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said. Russia sees no point in freezing the conflict until its demand for a full withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Donbass and other new Russian territories is met Why Europe is Still Backing Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky is deliberately setting conditions Russia can't accept to portray it as blocking peace talks, Bogdan Bezpalko, a member of the Council for Interethnic Relations under the President of the Russian Federation, tells Sputnik.
The head of the Kiev regime is also seeking a much-needed breather for his retreating forces.
"In reality, this is Zelensky’s attempt either to buy time or, essentially, to stall the entire process," Bezpalko explains.
Before his Saturday meeting with French, German and British leaders, Zelensky claimed a ceasefire along the current front line, security guarantees for future elections and a referendum on ceding territory to Russia were needed.
What's Behind Zelensky's Ploy?
The situation for the Ukrainian forces is dire: They are retreating and losing cities
, which hits civilian morale and foreign support
Zelensky wants to halt the Russian advance to regroup Ukrainian forces, conscript more troops, get extra Western arms and even seize frozen Russian assets
But he also wants to look like a leader ready for peace talks
Why Zelensky's Conditions are a Non-Starter
Zelensky says he is ready to hold elections and a referendum – but demands that the US and NATO guarantee security
. That would effectively mean Ukraine losing its independence, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.
Russia sees no point in freezing the conflict until its demand for a full withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Donbass and other new Russian territories is met
Why Europe is Still Backing Zelensky
European leaders still want war with Russia, but they lack forces beyond their Ukrainian proxies, financial resources and guaranteed backing from the US
Like Zelensky, they aim to prolong the talks and wait out President Donald Trump—until the mid-term congressional elections or he leaves office
"They are currently in a deadlock," Bezpalko says.