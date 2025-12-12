https://sputnikglobe.com/20251212/zelenskys-impossible-demands-a-roadblock-to-peace-1123286296.html

Zelensky's Impossible Demands a Roadblock to Peace

Zelensky's Impossible Demands a Roadblock to Peace

Sputnik International

Volodymyr Zelensky is deliberately setting conditions Russia can't accept to portray it as blocking peace talks, Bogdan Bezpalko, a member of the Council for Interethnic Relations under the President of the Russian Federation, tells Sputnik.

2025-12-12T15:59+0000

2025-12-12T15:59+0000

2025-12-12T15:59+0000

analysis

maria zakharova

volodymyr zelensky

russia

ukraine

kiev

nato

russian foreign ministry

us

europe

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/17/1116933440_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_ec190cadc89e8a65a97fc2b0c3765d9f.jpg

The head of the Kiev regime is also seeking a much-needed breather for his retreating forces. Before his Saturday meeting with French, German and British leaders, Zelensky claimed a ceasefire along the current front line, security guarantees for future elections and a referendum on ceding territory to Russia were needed. What's Behind Zelensky's Ploy? Why Zelensky's Conditions are a Non-Starter Zelensky says he is ready to hold elections and a referendum – but demands that the US and NATO guarantee security. That would effectively mean Ukraine losing its independence, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said. Russia sees no point in freezing the conflict until its demand for a full withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Donbass and other new Russian territories is met Why Europe is Still Backing Zelensky

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251212/zelenskys-plea-to-us-shows-struggle-to-survive-amid-russian-advances--expert-1123284669.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251212/zelensky-trump-conflict-part-of-us-eu-rift---chairman-of-other-ukraine-movement-1123285822.html

russia

ukraine

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

volodymyr zelensky, donald trump, peace agreement, ceasefire, ukraine, freezing the conflict along the current front line, referendum on territorial concessions, ukrainian elections, us security guarantees, zelensky's attempts to derail peace talks