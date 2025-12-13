https://sputnikglobe.com/20251213/us-to-purchase-40000-subscription-to-data-analysis-service-for-ukraines-nabu-1123287977.html

US to Purchase $40,000 Subscription to Data Analysis Service for Ukraine's NABU

The US Embassy in Kiev plans to purchase a $40,000 annual subscription to a cloud-based data monitoring and analysis system for the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), Sputnik has learned from a US government document.

"The Embassy of the United States of America in Kyiv, Ukraine, intends to issue a firm fixed price purchase order as a sole source award to Artellence Ukraine, LLC," the document published on Wednesday said. The deal is being conducted without a tender. The justification states that NABU employees have already undergone training and are using the platform in their work. The $40,000 purchase order will cover a 12-month subscription to the "Expert" plan. This subscription includes 20 user accounts, an annual allowance of 20,000 requests for information retrieval, and access to the system's administration-level resources. On November 11, NABU charged seven members of a criminal organization involved in corruption in the energy sector. There are frequent reports of corruption in Ukraine, particularly in the military sector. According to a survey published by the Ukrainska Pravda newspaper in April 2024, more than half of Ukraine's population considers corruption to be the greatest threat to the country's development.

