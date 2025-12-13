https://sputnikglobe.com/20251213/us-to-purchase-40000-subscription-to-data-analysis-service-for-ukraines-nabu-1123287977.html
US to Purchase $40,000 Subscription to Data Analysis Service for Ukraine's NABU
US to Purchase $40,000 Subscription to Data Analysis Service for Ukraine's NABU
Sputnik International
The US Embassy in Kiev plans to purchase a $40,000 annual subscription to a cloud-based data monitoring and analysis system for the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), Sputnik has learned from a US government document.
2025-12-13T07:15+0000
2025-12-13T07:15+0000
2025-12-13T07:15+0000
world
ukraine
us embassy
national anti-corruption bureau of ukraine
kiev
data
corruption
corruption scandal
corruption probe
corruption charges
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/04/19/1095037482_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_826175708a0043052b97713d802e9984.jpg
"The Embassy of the United States of America in Kyiv, Ukraine, intends to issue a firm fixed price purchase order as a sole source award to Artellence Ukraine, LLC," the document published on Wednesday said. The deal is being conducted without a tender. The justification states that NABU employees have already undergone training and are using the platform in their work. The $40,000 purchase order will cover a 12-month subscription to the "Expert" plan. This subscription includes 20 user accounts, an annual allowance of 20,000 requests for information retrieval, and access to the system's administration-level resources. On November 11, NABU charged seven members of a criminal organization involved in corruption in the energy sector. There are frequent reports of corruption in Ukraine, particularly in the military sector. According to a survey published by the Ukrainska Pravda newspaper in April 2024, more than half of Ukraine's population considers corruption to be the greatest threat to the country's development.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250728/zelensky-on-the-ropes-nabu-and-sapo-law-backfires-1122505179.html
ukraine
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/04/19/1095037482_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_27d969560fc38eceb3dde28236e2cdbb.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us embassy in kiev, national anti-corruption bureau of ukraine, data analysis service
us embassy in kiev, national anti-corruption bureau of ukraine, data analysis service
US to Purchase $40,000 Subscription to Data Analysis Service for Ukraine's NABU
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US Embassy in Kiev plans to purchase a $40,000 annual subscription to a cloud-based data monitoring and analysis system for the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), Sputnik has learned from a US government document.
"The Embassy of the United States of America in Kyiv, Ukraine, intends to issue a firm fixed price purchase order as a sole source award to Artellence Ukraine, LLC," the document published on Wednesday said.
The deal is being conducted without a tender. The justification states that NABU employees have already undergone training and are using the platform in their work.
"NABU personnel are already trained in Artellence software, and the platform has demonstrated its ability to support NABU's anti-corruption mission effectively. Artellence software is ready for immediate implementation, ensuring NABU can maintain momentum in its operations without unnecessary delays," the document read.
The $40,000 purchase order will cover a 12-month subscription to the "Expert" plan. This subscription includes 20 user accounts, an annual allowance of 20,000 requests for information retrieval, and access to the system's administration-level resources.
On November 11, NABU charged seven members of a criminal organization involved in corruption in the energy sector.
There are frequent reports of corruption in Ukraine
, particularly in the military sector. According to a survey published by the Ukrainska Pravda newspaper in April 2024, more than half of Ukraine's population considers corruption to be the greatest threat to the country's development.