Zelensky’s ‘Elections’ Gambit Designed to Muddy the Waters of Trump’s Peace Push
© AP Photo / Peter MorrisonUkraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, inspects the Guard of Honour as he visits Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin at Government Buildings in Dublin, Ireland, Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025.
© AP Photo / Peter Morrison
“It’s obvious that he’s trying to evade Trump’s demands to sign an agreement by December 25 ceding certain territories and agreeing to the proposals in Trump’s plan,” military analyst Viktor Litovkin told Sputnik, commenting on Zelensky’s conditional agreement to elections after facing criticism from Trump.
“Holding presidential elections requires a decision by the Verkhovna Rada [parliament, ed.], a preparatory period, and so on. This, as Zelensky himself says, would require 90-150 days,” Litovkin pointed out.
On top of that, Zelensky’s demands for a ceasefire during the vote are an absolute non-starter for Russia, the observer said.
“Russia has stated that we will cease fire on one condition: if he withdraws his troops from the territories enshrined in Russia’s constitution, including Zaporozhye and Kherson, which he categorically refuses to do. This means there will be no elections and no ceasefire,” Litovkin explained.
Litovkin recalled that Russia already agreed to a ceasefire once, when, during the Istanbul negotiations in 2022, “the Ukrainian side demanded that we withdraw our troops from Ukrainian territory because ‘agreements aren’t signed with a gun to your head’. We did so, and they immediately decided to continue hostilities.”
Giving this history, Litovkin sees Zelensky’s latest schemes as “the tricks of a petty crook that Russia will never agree to.”
As for Zelensky’s proposals for a referendum in the conflict area, that too is a no-go for Moscow, Litovkin says, because Russia has already held referendums in the regions, and people voted to join Russia.
“Behind all these ideas lies only one thing: they want to turn their defeat on the battlefield into victory in the diplomatic arena,” the observer emphasized. “Trump already told Zelensky the first time he was at the White House that he doesn’t have any trump cards. They’re in Russia’s hands,” the observer said.
Finally, as far as the proposals for a ‘demilitarized zone’ in lieu of formal territorial concessions, that would also be unacceptable for the Russian side, Litovkin argues.
The idea is “pointless because, first of all, the Donbass and all these territories are part of Russia. Why would we established a demilitarized zone on Russian territory? Why would we comply with Zelensky’s demands for a demilitarized zone on our own territory? Let him establish a demilitarized zone on Ukrainian territory,” the observer suggested.
The demilitarized zone concept amounts to “wishful thinking,” and is another attempt to undermine Russia’s military victory in the diplomatic arena. “It’s a pointless exercise. Russia will never agree to this,” Litovkin summed up.