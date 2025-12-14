https://sputnikglobe.com/20251214/lavrov-warns-west-is-restructuring-bosnia-violating-dayton-agreement-1123290522.html
Lavrov Warns West Is 'Restructuring' Bosnia, Violating Dayton Agreement
Lavrov Warns West Is 'Restructuring' Bosnia, Violating Dayton Agreement
Sputnik International
In an article for Serbian newspaper Politika, Russian FM Sergey Lavrov accused the West of launching a "multi-tiered campaign against the Serbs" aimed at dismantling the Dayton peace framework and forcibly integrating Bosnia into NATO.
2025-12-14T03:41+0000
2025-12-14T03:41+0000
2025-12-14T03:52+0000
world
sergey lavrov
bosnia
serbia
russia
nato
un security council (unsc)
dayton peace accords
bosnia and herzegovina
bosnia war
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/17/1116329155_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_ace2b019515089779513e90e522f3642.jpg
In an article for the Serbian newspaper Politika, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has accused Western powers of waging a “multi-tiered campaign against the Serbs” aimed at systematically dismantling the Dayton Peace Agreement—the accord that ended the Bosnian War in 1995.Lavrov framed recent Western initiatives as a direct assault on Bosnia’s sovereignty and constitutional order, designed to forcibly pull the country into NATO’s orbit.Lavrov outlined several key concerns. He warned that the West is actively forming an illegal Kosovo-Albanian “army” and forging military alliances with Pristina, thereby destabilizing the delicate balance of power in the Balkans.Furthermore, he criticized the imposition of a “civic concept” that seeks to erase the distinct identities of Bosnia’s constituent peoples—Bosniaks, Serbs, and Croats—centralizing power and undermining the rights of Serbs and Croats as guaranteed by Dayton.The end goal, Lavrov asserted, is the forced integration of Bosnia into NATO, allowing one externally backed group to dominate and repeating the unilateral actions that sparked the Balkan wars of the 1990s.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251124/dodik-announces-victory-of-ruling-party-candidate-in-republika-srpska-presidential-vote-1123159994.html
bosnia
serbia
russia
bosnia and herzegovina
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/17/1116329155_173:0:2904:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_97d2b724cefae5c1ddfb67fa4f3c0372.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
sergey lavrov bosnia, dayton agreement violation, west restructuring balkans, nato expansion bosnia, kosovo albanian army, republika srpska rights, balkan geopolitics 2024, russia west bosnia dispute, minsk agreements comparison, bosnian serb autonomy
sergey lavrov bosnia, dayton agreement violation, west restructuring balkans, nato expansion bosnia, kosovo albanian army, republika srpska rights, balkan geopolitics 2024, russia west bosnia dispute, minsk agreements comparison, bosnian serb autonomy
Lavrov Warns West Is 'Restructuring' Bosnia, Violating Dayton Agreement
03:41 GMT 14.12.2025 (Updated: 03:52 GMT 14.12.2025)
In an article for Serbian newspaper Politika, Russian FM Sergey Lavrov accused the West of launching a "multi-tiered campaign against the Serbs" aimed at dismantling the Dayton peace framework and forcibly integrating Bosnia into NATO.
In an article for the Serbian newspaper Politika, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has accused Western powers of waging a “multi-tiered campaign against the Serbs” aimed at systematically dismantling the Dayton Peace Agreement—the accord that ended the Bosnian War in 1995.
Lavrov framed recent Western initiatives as a direct assault on Bosnia’s sovereignty and constitutional order, designed to forcibly pull the country into NATO’s orbit.
Lavrov outlined several key concerns. He warned that the West is actively forming an illegal Kosovo-Albanian “army” and forging military alliances with Pristina, thereby destabilizing the delicate balance of power in the Balkans.
Furthermore, he criticized the imposition of a “civic concept” that seeks to erase the distinct identities of Bosnia’s constituent peoples—Bosniaks, Serbs, and Croats—centralizing power and undermining the rights of Serbs and Croats as guaranteed by Dayton.
"What is happening in Bosnia and Herzegovina is by no means an isolated example of disregard for international law. Similar cases include the Kiev regime and its European patrons in Berlin and Paris blocking the implementation of the Minsk Package of Measures approved by the UN Security Council," Lavrov wrote.
The end goal, Lavrov asserted, is the forced integration of Bosnia into NATO, allowing one externally backed group to dominate and repeating the unilateral actions that sparked the Balkan wars of the 1990s.