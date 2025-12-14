https://sputnikglobe.com/20251214/lavrov-warns-west-is-restructuring-bosnia-violating-dayton-agreement-1123290522.html

Lavrov Warns West Is 'Restructuring' Bosnia, Violating Dayton Agreement

In an article for Serbian newspaper Politika, Russian FM Sergey Lavrov accused the West of launching a "multi-tiered campaign against the Serbs" aimed at dismantling the Dayton peace framework and forcibly integrating Bosnia into NATO.

In an article for the Serbian newspaper Politika, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has accused Western powers of waging a “multi-tiered campaign against the Serbs” aimed at systematically dismantling the Dayton Peace Agreement—the accord that ended the Bosnian War in 1995.Lavrov framed recent Western initiatives as a direct assault on Bosnia’s sovereignty and constitutional order, designed to forcibly pull the country into NATO’s orbit.Lavrov outlined several key concerns. He warned that the West is actively forming an illegal Kosovo-Albanian “army” and forging military alliances with Pristina, thereby destabilizing the delicate balance of power in the Balkans.Furthermore, he criticized the imposition of a “civic concept” that seeks to erase the distinct identities of Bosnia’s constituent peoples—Bosniaks, Serbs, and Croats—centralizing power and undermining the rights of Serbs and Croats as guaranteed by Dayton.The end goal, Lavrov asserted, is the forced integration of Bosnia into NATO, allowing one externally backed group to dominate and repeating the unilateral actions that sparked the Balkan wars of the 1990s.

