https://sputnikglobe.com/20251214/over-300-palestinians-died-from-israeli-attacks-since-ceasefire-began-1123290818.html

Over 300 Palestinians Died From Israeli Attacks Since Ceasefire Began

Over 300 Palestinians Died From Israeli Attacks Since Ceasefire Began

Sputnik International

More than 300 Palestinians have died in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire with the Palestinian movement Hamas took effect, the New York Times reported, citing local health officials.

2025-12-14T05:25+0000

2025-12-14T05:25+0000

2025-12-14T05:25+0000

world

middle east

palestinians

israel

gaza strip

palestine

hamas

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/0f/1123117284_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_fd5435cc235fc1f2629231048c2ebaba.jpg

More than 300 Palestinians have died in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire with the Palestinian movement Hamas took effect, the New York Times reported, citing local health officials. The ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip took effect on October 10. As part of this agreement with Israel, Hamas released 20 hostages held in Gaza since October 7, 2023, thus freeing all remaining hostages. In response, Israel released approximately 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, including terrorists serving life sentences. Hamas is currently returning the remains of hostages who died in captivity to Israel. The Palestinian side previously returned the bodies of 27 hostages who had been identified.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251212/interim-gaza-government-should-link-back-to-palestinian-authority---pa-deputy-minister-1123281880.html

israel

gaza strip

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

more than 300 palestinians have died in israeli attacks since the ceasefire with the palestinian movement hamas took effect, the new york times reported, citing local health officials.