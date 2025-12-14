International
Over 300 Palestinians Died From Israeli Attacks Since Ceasefire Began
Over 300 Palestinians Died From Israeli Attacks Since Ceasefire Began
More than 300 Palestinians have died in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire with the Palestinian movement Hamas took effect, the New York Times reported, citing local health officials.
More than 300 Palestinians have died in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire with the Palestinian movement Hamas took effect, the New York Times reported, citing local health officials. The ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip took effect on October 10. As part of this agreement with Israel, Hamas released 20 hostages held in Gaza since October 7, 2023, thus freeing all remaining hostages. In response, Israel released approximately 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, including terrorists serving life sentences. Hamas is currently returning the remains of hostages who died in captivity to Israel. The Palestinian side previously returned the bodies of 27 hostages who had been identified.
The ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip took effect on October 10.
The ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip took effect on October 10. As part of this agreement with Israel, Hamas released 20 hostages held in Gaza since October 7, 2023, thus freeing all remaining hostages. In response, Israel released approximately 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, including terrorists serving life sentences.
Hamas is currently returning the remains of hostages who died in captivity to Israel. The Palestinian side previously returned the bodies of 27 hostages who had been identified.
