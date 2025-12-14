https://sputnikglobe.com/20251214/over-300-palestinians-died-from-israeli-attacks-since-ceasefire-began-1123290818.html
Over 300 Palestinians Died From Israeli Attacks Since Ceasefire Began
Over 300 Palestinians Died From Israeli Attacks Since Ceasefire Began
Sputnik International
More than 300 Palestinians have died in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire with the Palestinian movement Hamas took effect, the New York Times reported, citing local health officials.
2025-12-14T05:25+0000
2025-12-14T05:25+0000
2025-12-14T05:25+0000
world
middle east
palestinians
israel
gaza strip
palestine
hamas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/0f/1123117284_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_fd5435cc235fc1f2629231048c2ebaba.jpg
More than 300 Palestinians have died in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire with the Palestinian movement Hamas took effect, the New York Times reported, citing local health officials. The ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip took effect on October 10. As part of this agreement with Israel, Hamas released 20 hostages held in Gaza since October 7, 2023, thus freeing all remaining hostages. In response, Israel released approximately 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, including terrorists serving life sentences. Hamas is currently returning the remains of hostages who died in captivity to Israel. The Palestinian side previously returned the bodies of 27 hostages who had been identified.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251212/interim-gaza-government-should-link-back-to-palestinian-authority---pa-deputy-minister-1123281880.html
israel
gaza strip
palestine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/0f/1123117284_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_54ab1af71b54749e9933f9e18e159a18.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
more than 300 palestinians have died in israeli attacks since the ceasefire with the palestinian movement hamas took effect, the new york times reported, citing local health officials.
more than 300 palestinians have died in israeli attacks since the ceasefire with the palestinian movement hamas took effect, the new york times reported, citing local health officials.
Over 300 Palestinians Died From Israeli Attacks Since Ceasefire Began
The ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip took effect on October 10.
More than 300 Palestinians have died in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire with the Palestinian movement Hamas took effect, the New York Times reported, citing local health officials.
The ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip took effect on October 10. As part of this agreement with Israel, Hamas released 20 hostages held in Gaza since October 7, 2023, thus freeing all remaining hostages. In response, Israel released approximately 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, including terrorists serving life sentences.
Hamas is currently returning the remains of hostages who died in captivity to Israel. The Palestinian side previously returned the bodies of 27 hostages who had been identified.