Syria Launches ‘Large-Scale Anti-ISIS Operation' After Deadly Attack on US Forces
Syria Launches ‘Large-Scale Anti-ISIS Operation' After Deadly Attack on US Forces
Security forces launched a major operation targeting ISIS* cells in al-Furqlus, al-Quaryatayn and the Syrian Desert (Badiya) in Homs Governorate on Sunday, local media have reported.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/0e/1123293919_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2560944bc35f9ee93fa9f062fef75fd3.jpg
A commander said the operation was a response to Saturday’s attack in Palmyra on a joint US-Syrian patrol, in which two US troops and an interpreter were killed.The operation is said to include field raids, searches of suspected terror hideouts, and an effort to dismantle suspected ISIS sleeper cells.A Syrian Interior Ministry spokesperson said Saturday’s deadly attack was carried out by a member of the security forces. The attacker was neutralized, and authorities have launched a probe into whether or not he was formally affiliated with ISIS.On Sunday, Interior Minister Anas Khattab said five people had been arrested in connection with the shooting attack.President Trump warned Saturday that there would be “very serious retaliation” to the attack on US forces, and said Syrian President al-Sharaa was “extremely angry and disturbed by this attack.”US ground forces were first deployed in Syria in late 2016, ostensibly to assist the fight against ISIS, keeping the country’s energy and food-rich northeast out of the hands of the Syrian government in Damascus. After the fall of the Assad government in late 2024, the new government pledged to join the US-led anti-ISIS coalition.* A terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
A commander said the operation was a response to Saturday’s attack in Palmyra on a joint US-Syrian patrol, in which two US troops and an interpreter were killed.
The operation is said to include field raids, searches of suspected terror hideouts, and an effort to dismantle suspected ISIS sleeper cells.
A Syrian Interior Ministry spokesperson said Saturday’s deadly attack was carried out by a member of the security forces. The attacker was neutralized, and authorities have launched a probe into whether or not he was formally affiliated with ISIS.
On Sunday, Interior Minister Anas Khattab said five people had been arrested in connection with the shooting attack.
President Trump warned Saturday that there would be “very serious retaliation” to the attack on US forces, and said Syrian President al-Sharaa was “extremely angry and disturbed by this attack.”
US ground forces were first deployed in Syria in late 2016, ostensibly to assist the fight against ISIS, keeping
the country’s energy and food-rich northeast out of the hands of the Syrian government in Damascus. After the fall of the Assad government in late 2024, the new government pledged to join the US-led anti-ISIS coalition.
* A terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and many other countries.