Trump Vows 'Very Serious' Retaliation Against ISIS After US Soldiers Killed in Syria

US President Donald Trump promised on Saturday "very serious" retaliatory actions against Islamic State* following the deaths of US soldiers in an attack in the Syrian city of Palmyra.

2025-12-14T03:14+0000

2025-12-14T03:14+0000

2025-12-14T03:45+0000

Earlier in the day, the Pentagon said that two US servicepeople and one civilian interpreter were killed on Saturday in an attack in Syria's Palmyra, with three others wounded. *Islamic State is a terrorist group banned in Russia and the US

