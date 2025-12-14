https://sputnikglobe.com/20251214/trump-vows-very-serious-retaliation-against-isis-after-us-soldiers-killed-in-syria-1123290402.html
Trump Vows 'Very Serious' Retaliation Against ISIS After US Soldiers Killed in Syria
US President Donald Trump promised on Saturday "very serious" retaliatory actions against Islamic State* following the deaths of US soldiers in an attack in the Syrian city of Palmyra.
Earlier in the day, the Pentagon said that two US servicepeople and one civilian interpreter were killed on Saturday in an attack in Syria's Palmyra, with three others wounded. *Islamic State is a terrorist group banned in Russia and the US
03:14 GMT 14.12.2025 (Updated: 03:45 GMT 14.12.2025)
US President Donald Trump promised on Saturday "very serious" retaliatory actions against Islamic State* following the deaths of US soldiers in an attack in the Syrian city of Palmyra.
Earlier in the day, the Pentagon said that two US servicepeople and one civilian interpreter were killed on Saturday in an attack in Syria's Palmyra, with three others wounded.
"This was an ISIS attack against the US, and Syria, in a very dangerous part of Syria, that is not fully controlled by them. The President of Syria, Ahmed al-Sharaa, is extremely angry and disturbed by this attack. There will be very serious retaliation," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.
*Islamic State is a terrorist group banned in Russia and the US