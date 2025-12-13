https://sputnikglobe.com/20251213/one-dead-several-hurt-in-attack-on-us-syrian-troops-near-palmyra---reports-1123289828.html

One Dead, Several Hurt in Attack on US, Syrian Troops Near Palmyra - Reports

An attack on the joint forces of Syria and the United States near the city of Palmyra has left several troops injured and one Syrian dead, the Syria TV broadcaster reported on Saturday.

US helicopters reportedly intervened to evacuate those wounded in the shooting and take them to the Al-Tanf base.

