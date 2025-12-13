https://sputnikglobe.com/20251213/one-dead-several-hurt-in-attack-on-us-syrian-troops-near-palmyra---reports-1123289828.html
One Dead, Several Hurt in Attack on US, Syrian Troops Near Palmyra - Reports
One Dead, Several Hurt in Attack on US, Syrian Troops Near Palmyra - Reports
Sputnik International
An attack on the joint forces of Syria and the United States near the city of Palmyra has left several troops injured and one Syrian dead, the Syria TV broadcaster reported on Saturday.
2025-12-13T14:15+0000
2025-12-13T14:15+0000
2025-12-13T14:15+0000
world
syria
us
palmyra
shooting
injured toll
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/07/1122000968_0:24:1016:596_1920x0_80_0_0_5dd1a1f5396bdbe9c3fda58878b13e3c.jpg
US helicopters reportedly intervened to evacuate those wounded in the shooting and take them to the Al-Tanf base.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251110/syrian-president-to-join-us-led-anti-is-coalition---reports-1123092478.html
syria
palmyra
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/07/1122000968_95:0:922:620_1920x0_80_0_0_3c883a0749d85e5513be5030f397b7ee.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us, syrian troops, joint forces of syria and the united states, city of palmyra, troops injured,
us, syrian troops, joint forces of syria and the united states, city of palmyra, troops injured,
One Dead, Several Hurt in Attack on US, Syrian Troops Near Palmyra - Reports
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - An attack on the joint forces of Syria and the United States near the city of Palmyra has left several troops injured and one Syrian dead, the Syria TV broadcaster reported on Saturday.
US helicopters reportedly intervened to evacuate those wounded in the shooting
and take them to the Al-Tanf base.