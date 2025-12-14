International
'Ukraine is Black Hole Absorbing EU Money, Future' - Slovak PM
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico on Sunday compared Ukraine to a black hole that absorbs money and the future of the European Union.
"Ukraine is a black hole absorbing billions of euros, rational economic thinking, and the sustainable future of the European Union," Fico said on the social media. In November, the Slovak prime minister expressed his concerns over the proper management of European funds provided to Kiev, given the recent corruption scandal in Ukraine.
'Ukraine is Black Hole Absorbing EU Money, Future' - Slovak PM

© AP Photo / Geert Vanden WijngaertSlovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico arrives to a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024.
Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico arrives to a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico on Sunday compared Ukraine to a black hole that absorbs money and the future of the European Union.
"Ukraine is a black hole absorbing billions of euros, rational economic thinking, and the sustainable future of the European Union," Fico said on the social media.
In November, the Slovak prime minister expressed his concerns over the proper management of European funds provided to Kiev, given the recent corruption scandal in Ukraine.
