'Ukraine is Black Hole Absorbing EU Money, Future' - Slovak PM

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico on Sunday compared Ukraine to a black hole that absorbs money and the future of the European Union.
"Ukraine is a black hole absorbing billions of euros, rational economic thinking, and the sustainable future of the European Union," Fico said on the social media. In November, the Slovak prime minister expressed his concerns over the proper management of European funds provided to Kiev, given the recent corruption scandal in Ukraine.
