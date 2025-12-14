https://sputnikglobe.com/20251214/ukraine-is-black-hole-absorbing-eu-money-future---slovak-pm-1123294469.html

'Ukraine is Black Hole Absorbing EU Money, Future' - Slovak PM

'Ukraine is Black Hole Absorbing EU Money, Future' - Slovak PM

Sputnik International

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico on Sunday compared Ukraine to a black hole that absorbs money and the future of the European Union.

2025-12-14T19:52+0000

2025-12-14T19:52+0000

2025-12-14T19:52+0000

world

ukraine

robert fico

european union (eu)

slovakia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/14/1117452047_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_71afe02178d67643984be544bc50b7a5.jpg

"Ukraine is a black hole absorbing billions of euros, rational economic thinking, and the sustainable future of the European Union," Fico said on the social media. In November, the Slovak prime minister expressed his concerns over the proper management of European funds provided to Kiev, given the recent corruption scandal in Ukraine.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251209/russian-intel-uncovers-new-ukraines-corruption-scheme-ammo-deal-with-overpriced-markups-1123261514.html

ukraine

slovakia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

slovak pm fico, ukraine, fico on ukraine's corruption