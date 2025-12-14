https://sputnikglobe.com/20251214/ukraine-ready-to-swap-nato-ambition-for-security-guarantees-1123293279.html
Ukraine Ready to Swap NATO Ambition for Security Guarantees
Ukraine Ready to Swap NATO Ambition for Security Guarantees
Sputnik International
Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that Ukraine was ready to abandon the goal of joining NATO if it received security guarantees from individual partner countries, including security assurances from the United States modeled on Article 5 of the NATO charter.
2025-12-14T15:19+0000
2025-12-14T15:19+0000
2025-12-14T15:19+0000
world
nato
european union (eu)
article 5
ukraine
volodymyr zelensky
donald trump
steve witkoff
nato expansion
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/0a/1123270374_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0569feb5bf9453f50816748a7ae66189.jpg
"Ukraine's conditions were initially to join NATO, and these were real security guarantees, but not everyone supported this. Some partners, both in the US and in Europe, did not support this direction. Therefore, today, bilateral security guarantees between Ukraine and the US, namely Article 5 guarantees from the US and security guarantees from the EU for us, as well as other countries - Canada, Japan - these security guarantees are an opportunity for us... And this is already a compromise on our part," Ukrainian broadcaster quoted Zelensky as saying. Since mid-November, the US has been promoting a new peace proposal for Ukraine. On December 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin received US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, in the Kremlin. The US representatives' visit to Russia was related to the discussion of the US peace plan for settlement of Ukraine conflict.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251214/nato-specialists-presence-in-ukraine-triggered-russias-military-operation---kremlin-1123292618.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/0a/1123270374_342:0:3071:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_c8b67e68852a6be4fe6762d5494c11ed.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
nato ambition, security guarantees, article 5 of the nato charter, joining nato
nato ambition, security guarantees, article 5 of the nato charter, joining nato
Ukraine Ready to Swap NATO Ambition for Security Guarantees
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that Ukraine was ready to abandon the goal of joining NATO if it received security guarantees from individual partner countries, including security assurances from the United States modeled on Article 5 of the NATO charter.
"Ukraine's conditions were initially to join NATO
, and these were real security guarantees, but not everyone supported this. Some partners, both in the US and in Europe, did not support this direction. Therefore, today, bilateral security guarantees between Ukraine and the US, namely Article 5 guarantees from the US and security guarantees from the EU for us, as well as other countries - Canada, Japan - these security guarantees are an opportunity for us... And this is already a compromise on our part," Ukrainian broadcaster quoted Zelensky as saying.
Since mid-November, the US has been promoting a new peace proposal for Ukraine. On December 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin received US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, in the Kremlin. The US representatives' visit to Russia was related to the discussion of the US peace plan for settlement of Ukraine conflict.