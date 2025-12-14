International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251214/ukraine-ready-to-swap-nato-ambition-for-security-guarantees-1123293279.html
Ukraine Ready to Swap NATO Ambition for Security Guarantees
Ukraine Ready to Swap NATO Ambition for Security Guarantees
Sputnik International
Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that Ukraine was ready to abandon the goal of joining NATO if it received security guarantees from individual partner countries, including security assurances from the United States modeled on Article 5 of the NATO charter.
2025-12-14T15:19+0000
2025-12-14T15:19+0000
world
nato
european union (eu)
article 5
ukraine
volodymyr zelensky
donald trump
steve witkoff
nato expansion
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/0a/1123270374_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0569feb5bf9453f50816748a7ae66189.jpg
"Ukraine's conditions were initially to join NATO, and these were real security guarantees, but not everyone supported this. Some partners, both in the US and in Europe, did not support this direction. Therefore, today, bilateral security guarantees between Ukraine and the US, namely Article 5 guarantees from the US and security guarantees from the EU for us, as well as other countries - Canada, Japan - these security guarantees are an opportunity for us... And this is already a compromise on our part," Ukrainian broadcaster quoted Zelensky as saying. Since mid-November, the US has been promoting a new peace proposal for Ukraine. On December 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin received US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, in the Kremlin. The US representatives' visit to Russia was related to the discussion of the US peace plan for settlement of Ukraine conflict.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251214/nato-specialists-presence-in-ukraine-triggered-russias-military-operation---kremlin-1123292618.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/0a/1123270374_342:0:3071:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_c8b67e68852a6be4fe6762d5494c11ed.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
nato ambition, security guarantees, article 5 of the nato charter, joining nato
nato ambition, security guarantees, article 5 of the nato charter, joining nato

Ukraine Ready to Swap NATO Ambition for Security Guarantees

15:19 GMT 14.12.2025
© AP Photo / Kin CheungVolodymyr Zelensky at Downing Street, London, Monday, Dec. 8, 2025.
Volodymyr Zelensky at Downing Street, London, Monday, Dec. 8, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.12.2025
© AP Photo / Kin Cheung
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that Ukraine was ready to abandon the goal of joining NATO if it received security guarantees from individual partner countries, including security assurances from the United States modeled on Article 5 of the NATO charter.
"Ukraine's conditions were initially to join NATO, and these were real security guarantees, but not everyone supported this. Some partners, both in the US and in Europe, did not support this direction. Therefore, today, bilateral security guarantees between Ukraine and the US, namely Article 5 guarantees from the US and security guarantees from the EU for us, as well as other countries - Canada, Japan - these security guarantees are an opportunity for us... And this is already a compromise on our part," Ukrainian broadcaster quoted Zelensky as saying.
Since mid-November, the US has been promoting a new peace proposal for Ukraine. On December 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin received US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, in the Kremlin. The US representatives' visit to Russia was related to the discussion of the US peace plan for settlement of Ukraine conflict.
Servicemen attend the Rapid Trident 2021 military drills at the combat training ground outside the town of Yavorovo, Lvov region, Western Ukraine. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.12.2025
World
NATO Specialists Presence in Ukraine Triggered Russia's Military Operation - Kremlin
12:04 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала