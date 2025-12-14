https://sputnikglobe.com/20251214/ukraine-ready-to-swap-nato-ambition-for-security-guarantees-1123293279.html

Ukraine Ready to Swap NATO Ambition for Security Guarantees

Ukraine Ready to Swap NATO Ambition for Security Guarantees

Sputnik International

Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that Ukraine was ready to abandon the goal of joining NATO if it received security guarantees from individual partner countries, including security assurances from the United States modeled on Article 5 of the NATO charter.

2025-12-14T15:19+0000

2025-12-14T15:19+0000

2025-12-14T15:19+0000

world

nato

european union (eu)

article 5

ukraine

volodymyr zelensky

donald trump

steve witkoff

nato expansion

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/0a/1123270374_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0569feb5bf9453f50816748a7ae66189.jpg

"Ukraine's conditions were initially to join NATO, and these were real security guarantees, but not everyone supported this. Some partners, both in the US and in Europe, did not support this direction. Therefore, today, bilateral security guarantees between Ukraine and the US, namely Article 5 guarantees from the US and security guarantees from the EU for us, as well as other countries - Canada, Japan - these security guarantees are an opportunity for us... And this is already a compromise on our part," Ukrainian broadcaster quoted Zelensky as saying. Since mid-November, the US has been promoting a new peace proposal for Ukraine. On December 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin received US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, in the Kremlin. The US representatives' visit to Russia was related to the discussion of the US peace plan for settlement of Ukraine conflict.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251214/nato-specialists-presence-in-ukraine-triggered-russias-military-operation---kremlin-1123292618.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nato ambition, security guarantees, article 5 of the nato charter, joining nato