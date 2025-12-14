https://sputnikglobe.com/20251214/nato-specialists-presence-in-ukraine-triggered-russias-military-operation---kremlin-1123292618.html

NATO Specialists Presence in Ukraine Triggered Russia's Military Operation - Kremlin

NATO Specialists Presence in Ukraine Triggered Russia's Military Operation - Kremlin

Sputnik International

NATO specialists entering Ukraine served as a trigger for Russia's special military operation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

2025-12-14T12:04+0000

2025-12-14T12:04+0000

2025-12-14T12:04+0000

world

dmitry peskov

volodymyr zelensky

minsk

ukraine

russia

washington

us

european union (eu)

peace negotiations

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/02/1117092647_0:115:3231:1932_1920x0_80_0_0_55e98d05c73ac6d9a304f8edfb02b458.jpg

"NATO specialists infiltrated Ukraine directly, entered its government bodies, and the first [Western] arms deliveries began at that time. All this, of course, posed a threat to the Russian people living there, not to mention the geopolitical aspects of the situation and the geopolitical consequences for Russia's security. All of this together, of course, triggered the decision to launch the special military operation," Peskov said in an interview with Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin out on Sunday.Volodymyr Zelensky came to power while talking about peace, but continued to violate the Minsk agreements and inched Ukraine closer to war with his actions, Peskov said.Zelensky won the presidential election in Ukraine on a pledge of peace, but instead violated the Minsk accords and brought the war closer, Peskov added."He came in on a pledge of peace. Instead, he continued to violate the Minsk agreements, he continued to play for time. It became obvious that no one was going to [fulfill the Minsk agreements], and instead of peace, he brought the war closer," Peskov told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin in an interview out on Sunday.Russia has been more focused on the United States' position on the settlement process in Ukraine than that of Europe, Dmitry Peskov said.Peskov stressed that Washington's position "is very important here.""We see that it is very, very determined, it is realistic and pragmatic," he added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251210/eu-official-admits-bloc-failing-to-advance-peace-in-ukraine---reports-1123270997.html

minsk

ukraine

russia

washington

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nato specialists, trigger for russia's special military operation, nato specialists presence in ukraine