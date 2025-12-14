https://sputnikglobe.com/20251214/venezuela-condemns-eus-illegal-freeze-of-russian-assets-as-theft-and-piracy-1123290668.html

Venezuela Condemns EU’s 'Illegal' Freeze of Russian Assets as 'Theft and Piracy'

Venezuela Condemns EU’s 'Illegal' Freeze of Russian Assets as 'Theft and Piracy'

Sputnik International

The Venezuelan government has issued a fierce condemnation of the European Union’s decision to permanently freeze assets belonging to the Russian Central Bank, labeling the move an illegal act of “theft, piracy, expropriation and looting” by the “global North.”

2025-12-14T03:59+0000

2025-12-14T03:59+0000

2025-12-14T04:01+0000

world

russia

venezuela

european union (eu)

russian central bank

telegram

frozen assets

frozen funds

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/08/1117214013_0:158:3077:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_db1d15389f43430c1d812feea3357fd8.jpg

In a statement posted on Telegram, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez asserted that the EU’s action “clearly violates International Law, undermines the legal security of investments and undermines peace initiatives in the region.”She framed the asset freeze not as a singular sanction but as part of a broader predatory pattern by traditional Western powers against sovereign states.Rodríguez positioned Venezuela as part of a coalition building a “new world of legality” in opposition to such financial coercion.She vowed a "new world of legality against theft, piracy, expropriation and looting" will prevail.EU countries earlier agreed to freeze the Russian Central Bank's assets held in Europe, estimated at 210 billion euros ($246 billion), for an indefinite period. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova dismissed the EU Commission’s decision to permanently freeze Russian assets with a single, sharp label: "Fraudsters."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251213/russia-to-respond-promptly-to-state-asset-freeze-by-eu---foreign-ministry-1123289941.html

russia

venezuela

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

venezuela condemns eu sanctions, delcy rodríguez statement, eu freezes russian assets, global south vs global north, illegal asset seizure, venezuela russia alliance, financial piracy condemnation, international law violation, central bank assets frozen,