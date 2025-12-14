https://sputnikglobe.com/20251214/venezuela-condemns-eus-illegal-freeze-of-russian-assets-as-theft-and-piracy-1123290668.html
Venezuela Condemns EU’s 'Illegal' Freeze of Russian Assets as 'Theft and Piracy'
The Venezuelan government has issued a fierce condemnation of the European Union’s decision to permanently freeze assets belonging to the Russian Central Bank, labeling the move an illegal act of “theft, piracy, expropriation and looting” by the “global North.”
In a statement posted on Telegram, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez asserted that the EU’s action “clearly violates International Law, undermines the legal security of investments and undermines peace initiatives in the region.”She framed the asset freeze not as a singular sanction but as part of a broader predatory pattern by traditional Western powers against sovereign states.Rodríguez positioned Venezuela as part of a coalition building a “new world of legality” in opposition to such financial coercion.She vowed a "new world of legality against theft, piracy, expropriation and looting" will prevail.EU countries earlier agreed to freeze the Russian Central Bank's assets held in Europe, estimated at 210 billion euros ($246 billion), for an indefinite period. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova dismissed the EU Commission’s decision to permanently freeze Russian assets with a single, sharp label: "Fraudsters."
In a statement posted on Telegram, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez asserted that the EU’s action “clearly violates International Law, undermines the legal security of investments and undermines peace initiatives in the region.”
She framed the asset freeze not as a singular sanction but as part of a broader predatory pattern by traditional Western powers against sovereign states.
Rodríguez positioned Venezuela as part of a coalition building a “new world of legality” in opposition to such financial coercion.
She vowed a "new world of legality against theft, piracy, expropriation and looting" will prevail.
EU countries earlier agreed to freeze the Russian Central Bank's assets held in Europe, estimated at 210 billion euros ($246 billion), for an indefinite period. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova dismissed the EU Commission’s decision to permanently freeze Russian assets with a single, sharp label: "Fraudsters."