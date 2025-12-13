https://sputnikglobe.com/20251213/russia-to-respond-promptly-to-state-asset-freeze-by-eu---foreign-ministry-1123289941.html

Russia to Respond Promptly to State Asset Freeze by EU - Foreign Ministry

Russia will respond promptly to the European Union's decision to indefinitely freeze Russian state assets in European bank accounts, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.

"Our response will not take long. A detailed statement on this issue was published by the Bank of Russia on December 12. Specific steps are already being implemented," Zakharova said in a statement on the Russian Foreign Ministry's official website. The EU's policy towards Russia has long been devoid of logic, Zakharova added. This policy of harming Russia at any cost has already led the EU into a deplorable economic situation, the spokeswoman said.

