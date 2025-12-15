https://sputnikglobe.com/20251215/eu-plan-to-seize-russian-assets-aims-to-fuel-ukraine-conflict--hungarian-fm-1123299054.html
EU Plan to Seize Russian Assets Aims to Fuel Ukraine Conflict – Hungarian FM
EU Plan to Seize Russian Assets Aims to Fuel Ukraine Conflict – Hungarian FM
Sputnik International
The EU intends to direct money from frozen Russian assets toward supporting Ukraine's military efforts in the ongoing conflict, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said during a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.
2025-12-15T13:21+0000
2025-12-15T13:21+0000
2025-12-15T13:24+0000
world
europe
peter szijjarto
russia
hungary
ukraine
european union (eu)
russian central bank
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0e/1117933407_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_30f7c6e6d3f5bd59f8743c8834077e53.jpg
On December 12, the EU voted to permanently freeze Russian Central Bank assets. Previously, Hungarian PM Viktor Orban stated the decision would “cause irreparable damage” to the bloc. Hungary and Slovakia have also completed legal preparations to file a lawsuit with the EU Court against the EU leadership, which is seeking a complete halt to oil and gas supplies from Russia by the beginning of 2028, Szijjarto also said. The plan to abandon Russian oil and gas violates the EU's own laws, he added.
russia
hungary
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0e/1117933407_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8fc1796b5d353cafbae3009d2208f13e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
eu, hungary, szijjarto, russia, assets, ukraine
eu, hungary, szijjarto, russia, assets, ukraine
EU Plan to Seize Russian Assets Aims to Fuel Ukraine Conflict – Hungarian FM
13:21 GMT 15.12.2025 (Updated: 13:24 GMT 15.12.2025)
The EU intends to direct money from frozen Russian assets toward supporting Ukraine's military efforts in the ongoing conflict, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said during a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.
"Therefore, today's task will be to make it clear that the risk of conflict escalation is unacceptable simply because if a war starts between Europe and Russia, Europe will not survive. So we must prevent such a war from starting," said Szijjarto.
On December 12, the EU voted to permanently freeze Russian Central Bank assets
. Previously, Hungarian PM Viktor Orban stated the decision would “cause irreparable damage” to the bloc.
Hungary and Slovakia have also completed legal preparations to file a lawsuit with the EU Court against the EU leadership, which is seeking a complete halt to oil and gas supplies from Russia by the beginning of 2028, Szijjarto also said. The plan to abandon Russian oil and gas violates the EU's own laws, he added.