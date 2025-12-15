https://sputnikglobe.com/20251215/eu-plan-to-seize-russian-assets-aims-to-fuel-ukraine-conflict--hungarian-fm-1123299054.html

EU Plan to Seize Russian Assets Aims to Fuel Ukraine Conflict – Hungarian FM

The EU intends to direct money from frozen Russian assets toward supporting Ukraine's military efforts in the ongoing conflict, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said during a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

On December 12, the EU voted to permanently freeze Russian Central Bank assets. Previously, Hungarian PM Viktor Orban stated the decision would “cause irreparable damage” to the bloc. Hungary and Slovakia have also completed legal preparations to file a lawsuit with the EU Court against the EU leadership, which is seeking a complete halt to oil and gas supplies from Russia by the beginning of 2028, Szijjarto also said. The plan to abandon Russian oil and gas violates the EU's own laws, he added.

