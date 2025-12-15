https://sputnikglobe.com/20251215/eu-us-agree-to-provide-ukraine-with-guarantees-similar-to-natos-article-5---merz-1123301532.html
EU, US Agree to Provide Ukraine With Guarantees Similar to NATO's Article 5 - Merz
EU, US Agree to Provide Ukraine With Guarantees Similar to NATO's Article 5 - Merz
The European Union and the United States have agreed to provide security guarantees for Ukraine similar to NATO's Article 5, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said
"This is a truly far-reaching, substantive agreement, the likes of which we have never had before: both Europeans and Americans are jointly prepared to provide Ukraine with security guarantees. President [Volodymyr] Zelensky referred to Article 5 of the NATO treaty, meaning we are talking about similar security guarantees for Ukraine," Merz said at a joint press conference with Zelenskyy. The US "has politically, and potentially also legally, assumed the corresponding obligations," Merz added.
ukraine
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union and the United States have agreed to provide security guarantees for Ukraine similar to NATO's Article 5, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Monday.
"This is a truly far-reaching, substantive agreement, the likes of which we have never had before: both Europeans and Americans are jointly prepared to provide Ukraine with security guarantees. President [Volodymyr] Zelensky referred to Article 5 of the NATO treaty, meaning we are talking about similar security guarantees for Ukraine," Merz said at a joint press conference with Zelenskyy.
The US "has politically, and potentially also legally, assumed the corresponding obligations," Merz added.