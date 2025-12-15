https://sputnikglobe.com/20251215/eu-us-agree-to-provide-ukraine-with-guarantees-similar-to-natos-article-5---merz-1123301532.html

EU, US Agree to Provide Ukraine With Guarantees Similar to NATO's Article 5 - Merz

EU, US Agree to Provide Ukraine With Guarantees Similar to NATO's Article 5 - Merz

Sputnik International

The European Union and the United States have agreed to provide security guarantees for Ukraine similar to NATO's Article 5, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said

2025-12-15T17:54+0000

2025-12-15T17:54+0000

2025-12-15T17:54+0000

world

friedrich merz

ukraine

european union (eu)

nato

article 5

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/1d/1122153922_0:0:3070:1726_1920x0_80_0_0_3062b24b2a58a792dafbee9959aed1fd.jpg

"This is a truly far-reaching, substantive agreement, the likes of which we have never had before: both Europeans and Americans are jointly prepared to provide Ukraine with security guarantees. President [Volodymyr] Zelensky referred to Article 5 of the NATO treaty, meaning we are talking about similar security guarantees for Ukraine," Merz said at a joint press conference with Zelenskyy. The US "has politically, and potentially also legally, assumed the corresponding obligations," Merz added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251214/ukraine-ready-to-swap-nato-ambition-for-security-guarantees-1123293279.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

urkaine, us, eu, security guarantees