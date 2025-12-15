https://sputnikglobe.com/20251215/fascist-eu-responds-with-sanctions-to-russian-journos-freedom-of-discussion-1123300873.html
'Fascist' EU Responds With Sanctions to Russian Journos' Freedom of Discussion
The EU's decision to impose sanctions against a number of Russian journalists and analysts betrays the fact that the bloc is "is gradually turning into a fascist entity that is incompatible with freedom of speech," Dmitry Suslov, deputy director of research at the Russian Council on Foreign and Defense Policy, tells Sputnik.
Here's Suslov's assessment of these latest EU sanctions:"If you want to get on the EU sanctions list, do the following: think and speak freely, defend your opinion and your nation's interests," Suslov remarks.
The EU's decision to impose sanctions against a number of Russian journalists and analysts betrays the fact that the bloc is "is gradually turning into a fascist entity that is incompatible with freedom of speech," Dmitry Suslov, deputy director of research at the Russian Council on Foreign and Defense Policy, tells Sputnik.
Here’s Suslov’s assessment of these latest EU sanctions:
The EU makes it clear that it is not ready to engage in “dialogue where different viewpoints and opinions are being discussed”
Being one of the sanctioned analysts himself, Suslov notes that he and his colleagues were punished simply for their affiliation with the Valdai Discussion Club – a platform for free discussion, which dares to not be openly anti-Russian
Any attempts to advocate or carry out anti-Russian policies and discourse, and to adhere to the freedom of discussion is now regarded by the EU as a crime, apparently
European elites are only open to dealing with those Russians who, just like them, seek Russia’s destruction
The sanctions also highlight the EU’s inability to influence the talks between the US and Ukraine, to prevent the White House from pushing the Ukrainian leadership towards peace
“If you want to get on the EU sanctions list, do the following: think and speak freely, defend your opinion and your nation’s interests,” Suslov remarks.