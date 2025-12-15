https://sputnikglobe.com/20251215/fascist-eu-responds-with-sanctions-to-russian-journos-freedom-of-discussion-1123300873.html

'Fascist' EU Responds With Sanctions to Russian Journos' Freedom of Discussion

'Fascist' EU Responds With Sanctions to Russian Journos' Freedom of Discussion

Sputnik International

The EU’s decision to impose sanctions against a number of Russian journalists and analysts betrays the fact that the bloc is “is gradually turning into a fascist entity that is incompatible with freedom of speech,” Dmitry Suslov, deputy director of research at the Russian Council on Foreign and Defense Policy, tells Sputnik.

2025-12-15T17:23+0000

2025-12-15T17:23+0000

2025-12-15T17:23+0000

analysis

russia

european union (eu)

journalists

sanctions

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/19/1119128163_0:159:3077:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_8631286de9d3e7ee2af2e7d5735712f5.jpg

Here’s Suslov’s assessment of these latest EU sanctions:“If you want to get on the EU sanctions list, do the following: think and speak freely, defend your opinion and your nation’s interests,” Suslov remarks.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250320/sputnik-thrives-despite-eus-attempts-to-destroy-free-speech-1121657305.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

eu sanctions on russian journalists, eu sanctions russia