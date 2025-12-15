https://sputnikglobe.com/20251215/human-rights-groups-deliberately-remain-silent-regarding-ukraine-killing-journalists---russian-mfa-1123295943.html

Russia Castigates Human Rights Groups' Deliberate Silence on Ukraine’s Killing of Journalists

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Multilateral structures and institutions for protection of human rights deliberately remain silent regarding the killings of journalists in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday as Russia commemorates journalists who died in the line of duty on December 15.

All those responsible for the deaths of journalists in Ukraine will be identified and duly punished, the spokeswoman stressed, adding that Russia will not turn a blind eye to the murders of journalists in Ukraine and will demand that international officials fulfill their duties conscientiously.

