Russia Castigates Human Rights Groups' Deliberate Silence on Ukraine’s Killing of Journalists

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Multilateral institutions dedicated to the defense of human rights have deliberately remained silent on the killings of reporters in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Monday as Russia marked a day of commemoration for reporters who have died in the line of duty, observed annually on December 15.
"We are convinced that the guilt for the murders of journalists and war correspondents must not only be shouldered by the Ukrainian regime, drunk on impunity, but by its Western bosses, and various multilateral human rights structures and institutions. Their deliberate silence regarding these grisly crimes is encouraging Ukrainian neo-Nazis to carry out more acts of bloodshed," Zakharova said in a statement.
All those responsible for the deaths of journalists in Ukraine will be identified and duly punished, the spokeswoman stressed, adding that Russia will not turn a blind eye to the murders of journalists in Ukraine and will demand that international officials fulfill their duties conscientiously.