Ukrainian Troops Paid Bounty for Killing Russian Journalists - Russian Union

Ukrainian snipers and drone operators are paid to hunt and kill Russian journalists, Vladimir Solovyov, chair of the Russian Union of Journalists, told Sputnik.

"Ukrainian snipers and operators of FPV drones hunt [Russian journalists] intentionally. Unfortunately, they get paid for killing Russian journalists. At the same time, Western journalists, who sometimes appear on the front line, send stringers in order to avoid risking their lives," Solovyov said. Whenever Western journalists go to the front line they put on vests with the inscription "Press" because they know that Russian soldiers do not target journalists, Solovyov said. The Remembrance Day of Journalists Killed in the Line of Duty is observed in Russia on December 15. It was established by the Russian Union of Journalists in 1991.

