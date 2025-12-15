International
'Risk Actual American/Western European Lives for the Sake of Ukraine? Never'
'Risk Actual American/Western European Lives for the Sake of Ukraine? Never'
Zelensky may think himself very clever by pivoting from seeking NATO membership for Ukraine to just security guarantees from the West, but he really should be careful with his wishes, Matthew Crosston, professor of national security and director of academic transformation at Bowie State University in the US, told Sputnik.
As Prof. Crosston explains:That said, Crosston did note that he does “question Zelensky’s sincerity in the maneuver.”
17:27 GMT 15.12.2025 (Updated: 12:32 GMT 16.12.2025)
Volodymyr Zelensky listens during a meeting with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, in Washington.
Zelensky may think himself very clever by pivoting from seeking NATO membership for Ukraine to just security guarantees from the West, but he really should be careful with his wishes, Matthew Crosston, professor of national security and director of academic transformation at Bowie State University in the US, told Sputnik.
As Prof. Crosston explains:
The lead up to the Ukrainian conflict escalation in 2022 revealed just how reliable are Western security guarantees that involve ‘boots on the ground.’ The West is willing to supply weapons and to advise, but a direct confrontation with Russia is a ‘no-no’
Both the US and Russia can see right through Zelensky’s rhetoric, and Russia won’t agree to an outcome that would result in the West continuing to provoke and threaten Russia
“Russia has often iterated that if Ukraine would engage ALL actors/partners in the global system equally and neutrally, then the security issues would end up resolving themselves. In other words, Russia is never going to accept a Ukraine that says it is somehow “western” and therefore wants nothing at all to do with Russia on an economic, political, diplomatic level”
Ukraine’s neutrality that Russia seeks “does not mean being dominated by Russia or occupied by Russia,” only acknowledgement, and the West needs to finally understand it
That said, Crosston did note that he does “question Zelensky’s sincerity in the maneuver.”
