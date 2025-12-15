The lead up to the Ukrainian conflict escalation in 2022 revealed just how reliable are Western security guarantees that involve ‘boots on the ground.’ The West is willing to supply weapons and to advise, but a direct confrontation with Russia is a ‘no-no’ The lead up to the Ukrainian conflict escalation in 2022 revealed just how reliable are Western security guarantees that involve ‘boots on the ground.’ The West is willing to supply weapons and to advise, but a direct confrontation with Russia is a ‘no-no’

Both the US and Russia can see right through Zelensky’s rhetoric, and Russia won’t agree to an outcome that would result in the West continuing to provoke and threaten Russia Both the US and Russia can see right through Zelensky’s rhetoric, and Russia won’t agree to an outcome that would result in the West continuing to provoke and threaten Russia

“Russia has often iterated that if Ukraine would engage ALL actors/partners in the global system equally and neutrally, then the security issues would end up resolving themselves. In other words, Russia is never going to accept a Ukraine that says it is somehow “western” and therefore wants nothing at all to do with Russia on an economic, political, diplomatic level” “Russia has often iterated that if Ukraine would engage ALL actors/partners in the global system equally and neutrally, then the security issues would end up resolving themselves. In other words, Russia is never going to accept a Ukraine that says it is somehow “western” and therefore wants nothing at all to do with Russia on an economic, political, diplomatic level”