Russian Forces Take Control of Peschanoye Settlement in Dnepropetrovsk Region
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Vostok battlegroup took control of the settlement of Peschanoye in the Dnepropetrovsk region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"As a result of decisive action, units of the Vostok group of forces liberated the village of Peschanoye in the Dnepropetrovsk region," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Tsentr battlegroup
has eliminated more than 490 Ukrainian military personnel over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry added
Ukraine has also lost over 240 soldiers in battles with Russia's Vostok battlegroup
, over 270 soldiers in battles with the Sever battlegroup
and over 220 soldiers in battles with the Zapad battlegroup
Additionally, the Russian armed forces attacked transport infrastructure facilities involved in the delivery of Western weapons to Ukraine