International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251215/russian-forces-take-control-of-peschanoye-settlement-in-dnepropetrovsk-region-1123296515.html
Russian Forces Take Control of Peschanoye Settlement in Dnepropetrovsk Region
Russian Forces Take Control of Peschanoye Settlement in Dnepropetrovsk Region
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Vostok battlegroup took control of the settlement of Peschanoye in the Dnepropetrovsk region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
2025-12-15T10:19+0000
2025-12-15T10:19+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
russian defense ministry
dnepropetrovsk
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/08/1123076886_0:197:2944:1853_1920x0_80_0_0_1a3d53f4dcca0dcb2117791fd7dd5f73.jpg
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251214/nato-specialists-presence-in-ukraine-triggered-russias-military-operation---kremlin-1123292618.html
russia
dnepropetrovsk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/08/1123076886_107:0:2838:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_614eb7bbd0d6b7323ea7c9b32e751291.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, dnepropetrovsk region, peschanoye, russian defense ministry, russian mod
russia, ukraine, dnepropetrovsk region, peschanoye, russian defense ministry, russian mod

Russian Forces Take Control of Peschanoye Settlement in Dnepropetrovsk Region

10:19 GMT 15.12.2025
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankCombat operation of the Grad MLRS near Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk)
Combat operation of the Grad MLRS near Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.12.2025
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Vostok battlegroup took control of the settlement of Peschanoye in the Dnepropetrovsk region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"As a result of decisive action, units of the Vostok group of forces liberated the village of Peschanoye in the Dnepropetrovsk region," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Tsentr battlegroup has eliminated more than 490 Ukrainian military personnel over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry added
Ukraine has also lost over 240 soldiers in battles with Russia's Vostok battlegroup, over 270 soldiers in battles with the Sever battlegroup and over 220 soldiers in battles with the Zapad battlegroup
Additionally, the Russian armed forces attacked transport infrastructure facilities involved in the delivery of Western weapons to Ukraine
Servicemen attend the Rapid Trident 2021 military drills at the combat training ground outside the town of Yavorovo, Lvov region, Western Ukraine. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.12.2025
World
NATO Specialists Presence in Ukraine Triggered Russia's Military Operation - Kremlin
Yesterday, 12:04 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала