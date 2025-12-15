International
Russian G20 Delegation Arrives in US – Ambassador
Russian G20 Delegation Arrives in US – Ambassador
The Russian delegation led by G20 Sherpa Svetlana Lukash has arrived in Washington, where the first G20 Sherpa meeting under US presidency will take place on December 15-16, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Marat Berdyev said on Sunday.
A Russian delegation, led by G20 Sherpa Svetlana Lukash, has arrived in Washington for the first G20 Sherpa meeting under the US presidency (2026).He added that the meetings of sherpas and financial representatives will be held on December 15-16.
Russian G20 Delegation Arrives in US – Ambassador

03:37 GMT 15.12.2025 (Updated: 04:18 GMT 15.12.2025)
A Russian delegation, led by G20 Sherpa Svetlana Lukash, has arrived in Washington for the first G20 Sherpa meeting under the US presidency (2026).
"I joined the accompanying delegation as a deputy Sherpa, along with officials from the Presidential Administration, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Finance, and the Embassy in Washington," Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Marat Berdyev wrote on Telegram.
He added that the meetings of sherpas and financial representatives will be held on December 15-16.
