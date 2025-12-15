https://sputnikglobe.com/20251215/russian-g20-delegation-arrives-in-us--ambassador-1123294726.html

Russian G20 Delegation Arrives in US – Ambassador

Russian G20 Delegation Arrives in US – Ambassador

Sputnik International

The Russian delegation led by G20 Sherpa Svetlana Lukash has arrived in Washington, where the first G20 Sherpa meeting under US presidency will take place on December 15-16, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Marat Berdyev said on Sunday.

2025-12-15T03:37+0000

2025-12-15T03:37+0000

2025-12-15T04:18+0000

world

g20

russia

us

us-russia relations

sherpa

washington

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/01/1121063023_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d244df58e91b4b26331e5833843bb616.jpg

A Russian delegation, led by G20 Sherpa Svetlana Lukash, has arrived in Washington for the first G20 Sherpa meeting under the US presidency (2026).He added that the meetings of sherpas and financial representatives will be held on December 15-16.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251211/former-trump-advisor-stresses-importance-of-normalizing-ties-with-russia-1123275098.html

russia

washington

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

g20 presidency 2026, g20 summit usa, russia at the g20 2026, russian delegation in the us, russia-us relations