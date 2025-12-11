International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251211/former-trump-advisor-stresses-importance-of-normalizing-ties-with-russia-1123275098.html
Former Trump Advisor Stresses Importance of Normalizing Ties With Russia
Former Trump Advisor Stresses Importance of Normalizing Ties With Russia
Sputnik International
George Papadopoulos, a foreign policy advisor to the first Trump presidential campaign, in an interview with Sputnik stressed the importance of reviving relationship with Russia.
2025-12-11T09:34+0000
2025-12-11T09:34+0000
world
donald trump
steve witkoff
russia
us
kremlin
george papadopoulos
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/13/1122650870_0:0:2848:1601_1920x0_80_0_0_dbfe74d7bb971137e2dc0c2f476daf91.jpg
"The United States uplifted sanctions because it understood what it means to deal at a geopolitical level with a country like Syria. Russia, I would argue, is even more important to deal with. So I think moving forward, we will have more and more of these tete-a-tete meetings between the United States and Russia," Papadopoulos said. In early December, Russian President Vladimir Putin received US special envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner in the Kremlin. During the five-hour meeting, the sides discussed a US-proposed peace plan on Ukraine and huge prospects for the future US-Russia economic cooperation, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251208/new-us-national-security-strategy-appealing-to-russia-focuses-on-dialogue---kremlin-1123255191.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/13/1122650870_106:0:2637:1898_1920x0_80_0_0_b510bf0fd25566f49e93d6f89c68d991.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
former trump advisor,m reviving relationship with russia, foreign policy advisor to the first trump presidential campaign
former trump advisor,m reviving relationship with russia, foreign policy advisor to the first trump presidential campaign

Former Trump Advisor Stresses Importance of Normalizing Ties With Russia

09:34 GMT 11.12.2025
© AP Photo / Jae C. HongUS President Donald Trump, right, shakes the hand of Russia's President Vladimir Putin during a joint press conference at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025.
US President Donald Trump, right, shakes the hand of Russia's President Vladimir Putin during a joint press conference at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.12.2025
© AP Photo / Jae C. Hong
Subscribe
NEW YORK (Sputnik), Lenka White - George Papadopoulos, a foreign policy advisor to the first Trump presidential campaign, in an interview with Sputnik stressed the importance of reviving relationship with Russia.
"The United States uplifted sanctions because it understood what it means to deal at a geopolitical level with a country like Syria. Russia, I would argue, is even more important to deal with. So I think moving forward, we will have more and more of these tete-a-tete meetings between the United States and Russia," Papadopoulos said.
In early December, Russian President Vladimir Putin received US special envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner in the Kremlin.
During the five-hour meeting, the sides discussed a US-proposed peace plan on Ukraine and huge prospects for the future US-Russia economic cooperation, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said.
The Moscow Kremlin - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.12.2025
World
New US National Security Strategy Appealing to Russia, Focuses on Dialogue - Kremlin
8 December, 11:28 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала