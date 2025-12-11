https://sputnikglobe.com/20251211/former-trump-advisor-stresses-importance-of-normalizing-ties-with-russia-1123275098.html

Former Trump Advisor Stresses Importance of Normalizing Ties With Russia

George Papadopoulos, a foreign policy advisor to the first Trump presidential campaign, in an interview with Sputnik stressed the importance of reviving relationship with Russia.

"The United States uplifted sanctions because it understood what it means to deal at a geopolitical level with a country like Syria. Russia, I would argue, is even more important to deal with. So I think moving forward, we will have more and more of these tete-a-tete meetings between the United States and Russia," Papadopoulos said. In early December, Russian President Vladimir Putin received US special envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner in the Kremlin. During the five-hour meeting, the sides discussed a US-proposed peace plan on Ukraine and huge prospects for the future US-Russia economic cooperation, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said.

