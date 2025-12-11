https://sputnikglobe.com/20251211/former-trump-advisor-stresses-importance-of-normalizing-ties-with-russia-1123275098.html
Former Trump Advisor Stresses Importance of Normalizing Ties With Russia
Former Trump Advisor Stresses Importance of Normalizing Ties With Russia
Sputnik International
George Papadopoulos, a foreign policy advisor to the first Trump presidential campaign, in an interview with Sputnik stressed the importance of reviving relationship with Russia.
2025-12-11T09:34+0000
2025-12-11T09:34+0000
2025-12-11T09:34+0000
world
donald trump
steve witkoff
russia
us
kremlin
george papadopoulos
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/13/1122650870_0:0:2848:1601_1920x0_80_0_0_dbfe74d7bb971137e2dc0c2f476daf91.jpg
"The United States uplifted sanctions because it understood what it means to deal at a geopolitical level with a country like Syria. Russia, I would argue, is even more important to deal with. So I think moving forward, we will have more and more of these tete-a-tete meetings between the United States and Russia," Papadopoulos said. In early December, Russian President Vladimir Putin received US special envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner in the Kremlin. During the five-hour meeting, the sides discussed a US-proposed peace plan on Ukraine and huge prospects for the future US-Russia economic cooperation, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251208/new-us-national-security-strategy-appealing-to-russia-focuses-on-dialogue---kremlin-1123255191.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/13/1122650870_106:0:2637:1898_1920x0_80_0_0_b510bf0fd25566f49e93d6f89c68d991.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
former trump advisor,m reviving relationship with russia, foreign policy advisor to the first trump presidential campaign
former trump advisor,m reviving relationship with russia, foreign policy advisor to the first trump presidential campaign
Former Trump Advisor Stresses Importance of Normalizing Ties With Russia
NEW YORK (Sputnik), Lenka White - George Papadopoulos, a foreign policy advisor to the first Trump presidential campaign, in an interview with Sputnik stressed the importance of reviving relationship with Russia.
"The United States uplifted sanctions because it understood what it means to deal at a geopolitical level with a country like Syria. Russia, I would argue, is even more important to deal with. So I think moving forward, we will have more and more of these tete-a-tete meetings between the United States and Russia," Papadopoulos said.
In early December, Russian President Vladimir Putin received US special envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner in the Kremlin.
During the five-hour meeting, the sides discussed a US-proposed peace plan on Ukraine and huge prospects for the future US-Russia economic cooperation
, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said.