Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia's Zapad Battlegroup Says Reliably Controlling All Areas of Kupyansk
Russia's Zapad (West) group of forces is maintaining reliable control of all areas of the city of Kupyansk, Leonid Sharov, head of the group's press center, said on Monday.
"I am at the forward command post ... Units of the Zapad group of forces are maintaining reliable control of all areas of the liberated city of Kupyansk," Sharov said. Russia's western group of forces is preventing attempts by Ukrainian soldiers to infiltrate in Kupyansk, Sharov said, adding that the elimination of three small groups of Ukrainian armed forces blocked in the Yubileyny area of ​​Kupyansk is underway. The Ukrainian forces suffer significant losses every day during attacks on Kupyansk, Sharov added.
russian military operation ukraine
russian military operation ukraine

Russia's Zapad Battlegroup Says Reliably Controlling All Areas of Kupyansk

18:14 GMT 15.12.2025 (Updated: 18:26 GMT 15.12.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Zapad (West) group of forces is maintaining reliable control of all areas of the city of Kupyansk, Leonid Sharov, head of the group's press center, said on Monday.
"I am at the forward command post ... Units of the Zapad group of forces are maintaining reliable control of all areas of the liberated city of Kupyansk," Sharov said.
Russia's western group of forces is preventing attempts by Ukrainian soldiers to infiltrate in Kupyansk, Sharov said, adding that the elimination of three small groups of Ukrainian armed forces blocked in the Yubileyny area of ​​Kupyansk is underway.
The Ukrainian forces suffer significant losses every day during attacks on Kupyansk, Sharov added.
