Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Military and Energy Infrastructure, Including With Kinzhal Missiles

Russian military launched mass precision strikes at Ukrainian defense industry and related energy industry targets overnight using Kinzhal hypersonic air-launched ballistic missiles, as well as ground- and sea-launched weapons and long-range drones, in response to Kiev's terrorist attacks on civilian targets in Russia.

The Russian forces continue eliminating Ukrainian troops trapped in the city of Dimitrov and mopping up troops in the settlements of Svetloye and Grishino in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.The Russian forces have also thwarted an attempt by the Ukrainian armed forces to break into the northern suburbs of the city of Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) in the DPR, eliminating over 60 Ukrainian servicemen, three tanks and up to 20 motorcycles.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated more than 480 Ukrainian military personnel, three tanks and four armored vehicles in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.Russia's Battlegroup Vostok has improved its tactical position and eliminated up to 230 Ukrainian soldiers, while Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated more than 220 Ukrainian servicepeople and two tanks during the same period, the ministry added.Russia's Battlegroup Sever has eliminated up to 200 Ukrainian servicepeople, Russia's Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 190 Ukrainian soldiers, while Battlegroup Dnepr group of forces has eliminated up to 35 Ukrainian military personnel, the ministry said.

