EU Scares Voters With Russian Threat to Garner Support for Militarization - Reports
EU Scares Voters With Russian Threat to Garner Support for Militarization - Reports
European leaders are constantly telling voters about the Russian threat to make them support a course towards militarization, including higher military spending and the reintroduction of conscription, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing EU officials.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called on European countries last week to increase defense spending to be ready to "fight the Russians." He also urged member states to adopt a wartime mindset, claiming that allies were Russia's "next target." Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov denied that Russia had any plans of aggression against NATO or the EU, saying it was ready to register such guarantees in writing. According to the newspaper, EU security officials constantly make grim speeches and urge their citizens to prepare for war with Russia. However, a return to a wartime mindset among the Europeans is a challenge, as the post-Cold War era has seen Europe reduce military spending and increase social expenditure. In recent years, Russia has seen unprecedented NATO activity along its western borders. The alliance is expanding its initiatives and calling it "deterring Russian aggression." Moscow has repeatedly expressed concern about the alliance's buildup of forces in Europe. The Kremlin has noted that Russia posed no threat to anyone, but would not ignore actions potentially dangerous to its interests. Russian President Vladimir Putin previously explained in detail in an interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson that Russia had no intention of attacking NATO countries; there was no point in doing so. The Russian leader noted that Western politicians regularly frighten their populations with an imaginary Russian threat to distract attention from domestic problems, but that "smart people understand perfectly well that this is a fake."
russia
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - European leaders are constantly telling voters about the Russian threat to make them support a course towards militarization, including higher military spending and the reintroduction of conscription, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing EU officials.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called on European countries last week to increase defense spending to be ready to "fight the Russians." He also urged member states to adopt a wartime mindset, claiming that allies were Russia's "next target." Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov denied that Russia had any plans of aggression against NATO or the EU, saying it was ready to register such guarantees in writing.
According to the newspaper, EU security officials constantly make grim speeches and urge their citizens to prepare for war with Russia. However, a return to a wartime mindset among the Europeans is a challenge, as the post-Cold War era has seen Europe reduce military spending and increase social expenditure.
In recent years, Russia has seen unprecedented NATO activity along its western borders. The alliance is expanding its initiatives and calling it "deterring Russian aggression." Moscow has repeatedly expressed concern about the alliance's buildup of forces in Europe. The Kremlin has noted that Russia posed no threat to anyone, but would not ignore actions potentially dangerous to its interests.
Russian President Vladimir Putin previously explained in detail in an interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson that Russia had no intention of attacking NATO countries; there was no point in doing so. The Russian leader noted that Western politicians regularly frighten their populations with an imaginary Russian threat to distract attention from domestic problems, but that "smart people understand perfectly well that this is a fake."
