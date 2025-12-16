https://sputnikglobe.com/20251216/kremlin-on-idea-of-christmas-truce-russia-wants-peace-not-truce-for-breather-1123305200.html

Kremlin on Idea of Christmas Truce: Russia Wants Peace, Not Truce for Breather

Russia has repeatedly said that it is interested in a long-standing peace, not a ceasefire regarding the situation around the Ukrainian conflict, stressing the original sources of it should be eliminated.

"We want peace; we do not want a truce to give Ukraine a break and prepare for the continuation of the war. We want to stop this war, achieve our goals, secure our interests, and guarantee peace in Europe for the future. That is what we want," the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.Russia’s position on the settlement in Ukraine is consistent and clear to the US and Ukraine, he added.

