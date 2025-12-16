International
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251216/russia-wants-to-end-conflict-in-ukraine-welcomes-us-efforts---deputy-foreign-minister-1123304116.html
Russia Wants to End Conflict in Ukraine, Welcomes US Efforts - Deputy Foreign Minister
Russia Wants to End Conflict in Ukraine, Welcomes US Efforts - Deputy Foreign Minister
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia wants to end the conflict and Ukraine and welcomes the efforts of the US administration, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.
2025-12-16T08:46+0000
2025-12-16T08:58+0000
world
sergey ryabkov
russia
ukraine
us
donald trump
Russia is ready to make efforts to overcome disagreements over the Ukrainian crisis, Ryabkov added.The longer the parties to the conflict wait, the more difficult it will be to achieve a truly sustainable solution that addresses the root causes of the crisis, the deputy foreign minister said.Russia will in no way agree to the deployment of NATO troops in Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov also said.
russia
ukraine
Russia Wants to End Conflict in Ukraine, Welcomes US Efforts - Deputy Foreign Minister

08:46 GMT 16.12.2025 (Updated: 08:58 GMT 16.12.2025)
US President Donald Trump, right, shakes the hand of Russia's President Vladimir Putin during a joint press conference at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia wants to end the conflict and Ukraine and welcomes the efforts of the US administration, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.
"What I'm saying is we want to finish this on the premise that is sufficient to sides that are involved, and we are appreciative of the efforts which [US] President [Donald] Trump and his people, and his team apply to this situation," Ryabkov told the ABC News broadcaster.
Russia is ready to make efforts to overcome disagreements over the Ukrainian crisis, Ryabkov added.
The longer the parties to the conflict wait, the more difficult it will be to achieve a truly sustainable solution that addresses the root causes of the crisis, the deputy foreign minister said.
Russia will in no way agree to the deployment of NATO troops in Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov also said.
"We definitely will not at any moment subscribe to, agree to, or even be content with, any presence of NATO troops on the Ukrainian territory," Ryabkov told the ABC News broadcaster.
