https://sputnikglobe.com/20251216/russia-wants-to-end-conflict-in-ukraine-welcomes-us-efforts---deputy-foreign-minister-1123304116.html

Russia Wants to End Conflict in Ukraine, Welcomes US Efforts - Deputy Foreign Minister

Russia Wants to End Conflict in Ukraine, Welcomes US Efforts - Deputy Foreign Minister

Sputnik International

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia wants to end the conflict and Ukraine and welcomes the efforts of the US administration, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

2025-12-16T08:46+0000

2025-12-16T08:46+0000

2025-12-16T08:58+0000

world

sergey ryabkov

russia

ukraine

us

donald trump

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/13/1122650870_0:0:2848:1601_1920x0_80_0_0_dbfe74d7bb971137e2dc0c2f476daf91.jpg

Russia is ready to make efforts to overcome disagreements over the Ukrainian crisis, Ryabkov added.The longer the parties to the conflict wait, the more difficult it will be to achieve a truly sustainable solution that addresses the root causes of the crisis, the deputy foreign minister said.Russia will in no way agree to the deployment of NATO troops in Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov also said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251216/ukraine-has-already-lost-territory--trump-1123302443.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, ukraine, trump, ryabkov