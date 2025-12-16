https://sputnikglobe.com/20251216/kupyansk-under-control-of-russian-armed-forces-1123303671.html

Kupyansk Under Control Of Russian Armed Forces

Kupyansk Under Control Of Russian Armed Forces

Sputnik International

Russia's joint forces are successfully executing their tasks under the plan of the special military operation, Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov said... 16.12.2025, Sputnik International

2025-12-16T07:14+0000

2025-12-16T07:14+0000

2025-12-16T08:14+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

sputnik

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/1f/1122525692_0:4:1743:984_1920x0_80_0_0_3ea278db1cb0879c5487c8cd564cb06d.jpg

All districts of the city of Kupyansk are under the control of the Russian Armed Forces, Leonid Sharov, the head of the press center of the Zapad battlegroup, told Russian media. Earlier Sharov revealed that Russia is maintaining reliable control of all areas of the city of Kupyansk.Russia's Zapad battlegroup is preventing attempts by Ukrainian soldiers to infiltrate in Kupyansk, Sharov said, adding that the elimination of three small groups of Ukrainian armed forces blocked in the Yubileyny area of ​​Kupyansk is underway.The Ukrainian forces suffer significant losses every day during attacks on Kupyansk, Sharov added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251202/russia-ready-to-show-all-journalists-all-districts-of-pokrovsk-kupyansk---putin-1123215794.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sputnik