Kupyansk Under Control Of Russian Armed Forces
All districts of the city of Kupyansk are under the control of the Russian Armed Forces, Leonid Sharov, the head of the press center of the Zapad battlegroup, told Russian media. Earlier Sharov revealed that Russia is maintaining reliable control of all areas of the city of Kupyansk.Russia's Zapad battlegroup is preventing attempts by Ukrainian soldiers to infiltrate in Kupyansk, Sharov said, adding that the elimination of three small groups of Ukrainian armed forces blocked in the Yubileyny area of Kupyansk is underway.The Ukrainian forces suffer significant losses every day during attacks on Kupyansk, Sharov added.
07:14 GMT 16.12.2025 (Updated: 08:14 GMT 16.12.2025)
Russia's joint forces are successfully executing their tasks under the plan of the special military operation, Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov said earlier.
All districts of the city of Kupyansk are under the control of the Russian Armed Forces, Leonid Sharov, the head of the press center of the Zapad battlegroup, told Russian media.
"I am at the forward command post of the 121st Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 68th Motorized Rifle Division, 6th Combined Arms Army of the Zapad battlegroup. Units of the Zapad battlegroup continue to carry out combat tasks in the area of the special military operation. The city of Kupyansk is under the control of the 6th Combined Arms Army," he said.
Earlier Sharov revealed that Russia is maintaining reliable control of all areas of the city of Kupyansk.
"I am at the forward command post ... Units of the Zapad group of forces are maintaining reliable control of all areas of the liberated city of Kupyansk," Sharov said on Monday.
Russia's Zapad battlegroup is preventing attempts by Ukrainian soldiers to infiltrate in Kupyansk, Sharov said, adding that the elimination of three small groups of Ukrainian armed forces blocked in the Yubileyny area of Kupyansk is underway.
The Ukrainian forces suffer significant losses every day during attacks on Kupyansk, Sharov added.