Russia Plans Laying of Two Project 677 Submarines in Early 2026 - Navy Commander-in-Chief

Two more Project 677 diesel-electric submarines are scheduled to be laid in early 2026, Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Adm. Aleksandr Moiseyev said on Tuesday.

"This is the future of non-nuclear submarines. We have accepted another ship, and two more are at various stages of construction. Contracts have already been signed under the current state defense order for two more ships [Project 677 submarines]. And I think that in the near future, early next year, we will be part of the keel-laying ceremony for these ships," Moiseyev told reporters.

