Russia Receives No Signals About Outcome of Negotiations on Ukrainian Settlement - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has not yet received any signals regarding the outcome of the negotiations on a Ukrainian settlement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

On December 14, Berlin hosted negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement involving US special envoy Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The meeting lasted five hours. Witkoff later reported progress on the negotiations. On Monday, Berlin hosted the second round of talks on a peaceful settlement in Ukraine. Europe's participation in the discussion of the Ukrainian settlement does not bode well in terms of acceptability, Peskov said, adding that Russia needs to get acquainted with the results of US contacts with Kiev with the participation of Europeans before a new round of talks on Uk.

