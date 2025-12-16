International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251216/us-urges-ukraine-to-accept-last-offer-of-platinum-security-guarantees---reports-1123308123.html
US Urges Ukraine to Accept Last Offer of 'Platinum' Security Guarantees - Reports
US Urges Ukraine to Accept Last Offer of 'Platinum' Security Guarantees - Reports
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States has told Ukraine to accept its "platinum standard" offer of security guarantees or lose it, The Telegraph newspaper reported, citing US officials.
2025-12-16T15:06+0000
2025-12-16T15:06+0000
world
us
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/13/1122648786_0:5:3063:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_aeaa6c1b3eb1240505a1896f530adb06.jpg
US officials reportedly warned that the guarantees "will not be on the table forever," arguing that both Ukraine and Europe were pleased with how far US President Donald Trump had gone in his proposals. The details of security guarantees have not been made public. Trump said on Monday that Ukraine had "already lost the territory" and suggested that it could look forward instead to getting security guarantees from the US and Europe. US-Ukraine consultations featuring US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, took place in Berlin on Sunday and Monday to discuss Trump's peace proposals, almost two weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin received Witkoff and Kushner in the Kremlin.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251216/ukraine-has-already-lost-territory--trump-1123302443.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/13/1122648786_216:0:2947:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_03400434a9c5f45cdf0e09440babda63.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
usa, us, ukraine, telegraph, security, security guarantees
usa, us, ukraine, telegraph, security, security guarantees

US Urges Ukraine to Accept Last Offer of 'Platinum' Security Guarantees - Reports

15:06 GMT 16.12.2025
© AP Photo / Julia Demaree NikhinsonPresident Donald Trump greets Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, in Washington
President Donald Trump greets Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2025
© AP Photo / Julia Demaree Nikhinson
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States has told Ukraine to accept its "platinum standard" offer of security guarantees or lose it, The Telegraph newspaper reported, citing US officials.
US officials reportedly warned that the guarantees "will not be on the table forever," arguing that both Ukraine and Europe were pleased with how far US President Donald Trump had gone in his proposals. The details of security guarantees have not been made public.
Trump said on Monday that Ukraine had "already lost the territory" and suggested that it could look forward instead to getting security guarantees from the US and Europe.
Volodymyr Zelensky listens during a meeting with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2025
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Has Already Lost Territory — Trump
04:43 GMT
US-Ukraine consultations featuring US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, took place in Berlin on Sunday and Monday to discuss Trump's peace proposals, almost two weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin received Witkoff and Kushner in the Kremlin.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала