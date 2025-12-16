https://sputnikglobe.com/20251216/us-urges-ukraine-to-accept-last-offer-of-platinum-security-guarantees---reports-1123308123.html

US Urges Ukraine to Accept Last Offer of 'Platinum' Security Guarantees - Reports

US Urges Ukraine to Accept Last Offer of 'Platinum' Security Guarantees - Reports

Sputnik International

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States has told Ukraine to accept its "platinum standard" offer of security guarantees or lose it, The Telegraph newspaper reported, citing US officials.

2025-12-16T15:06+0000

2025-12-16T15:06+0000

2025-12-16T15:06+0000

world

us

ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/13/1122648786_0:5:3063:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_aeaa6c1b3eb1240505a1896f530adb06.jpg

US officials reportedly warned that the guarantees "will not be on the table forever," arguing that both Ukraine and Europe were pleased with how far US President Donald Trump had gone in his proposals. The details of security guarantees have not been made public. Trump said on Monday that Ukraine had "already lost the territory" and suggested that it could look forward instead to getting security guarantees from the US and Europe. US-Ukraine consultations featuring US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, took place in Berlin on Sunday and Monday to discuss Trump's peace proposals, almost two weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin received Witkoff and Kushner in the Kremlin.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251216/ukraine-has-already-lost-territory--trump-1123302443.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

usa, us, ukraine, telegraph, security, security guarantees