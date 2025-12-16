https://sputnikglobe.com/20251216/us-urges-ukraine-to-accept-last-offer-of-platinum-security-guarantees---reports-1123308123.html
US Urges Ukraine to Accept Last Offer of 'Platinum' Security Guarantees - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States has told Ukraine to accept its "platinum standard" offer of security guarantees or lose it, The Telegraph newspaper reported, citing US officials.
US officials reportedly warned that the guarantees "will not be on the table forever," arguing that both Ukraine and Europe were pleased with how far US President Donald Trump had gone in his proposals. The details of security guarantees have not been made public. Trump said on Monday that Ukraine had "already lost the territory" and suggested that it could look forward instead to getting security guarantees from the US and Europe. US-Ukraine consultations featuring US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, took place in Berlin on Sunday and Monday to discuss Trump's peace proposals, almost two weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin received Witkoff and Kushner in the Kremlin.
