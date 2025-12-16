https://sputnikglobe.com/20251216/ukraine-has-already-lost-territory--trump-1123302443.html

Ukraine Has Already Lost Territory — Trump

US President Donald Trump told reporters that in his view, Ukraine has already lost territories, but emphasized that he does not want to see the conflict start again in the future, with the US and Europeans working now to come up with security guarantees for Kiev.

2025-12-16T04:43+0000

2025-12-16T04:43+0000

2025-12-16T05:07+0000

“They [the Kiev regime] have already lost the territory, to be honest. Territory is lost, but in terms of security guarantees, we'll work on it. We're working with Europe on it. Europe would be a big part of it, and we're working on the security guarantees, so the war doesn't start up again. We don't want to have a war set up again,” Trump said on Monday.

2025

