Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Has Already Lost Territory — Trump
Ukraine Has Already Lost Territory — Trump
US President Donald Trump told reporters that in his view, Ukraine has already lost territories, but emphasized that he does not want to see the conflict start again in the future, with the US and Europeans working now to come up with security guarantees for Kiev.
“They [the Kiev regime] have already lost the territory, to be honest. Territory is lost, but in terms of security guarantees, we'll work on it. We're working with Europe on it. Europe would be a big part of it, and we're working on the security guarantees, so the war doesn't start up again. We don't want to have a war set up again,” Trump said on Monday.
04:43 GMT 16.12.2025 (Updated: 05:07 GMT 16.12.2025)
Volodymyr Zelensky listens during a meeting with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, in Washington.
Volodymyr Zelensky listens during a meeting with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2025
© AP Photo / Julia Demaree Nikhinson
“They [the Kiev regime] have already lost the territory, to be honest. Territory is lost, but in terms of security guarantees, we'll work on it. We're working with Europe on it. Europe would be a big part of it, and we're working on the security guarantees, so the war doesn't start up again. We don't want to have a war set up again,” Trump said on Monday.
Origins of Russia's Special Military Operation in Ukraine
Origins of Russia's Special Military Operation in Ukraine
Origins of Special Military Operation: History of Ukraine Conflict
19 September, 09:43 GMT
