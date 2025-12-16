International
Sputnik International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Artillery Decimates Ukraine’s Positions Near Pokrovsk, Zaporozhye
Russian Artillery Decimates Ukraine’s Positions Near Pokrovsk, Zaporozhye
Russia's Tsentr battlegroup continue clearing of the settlements of Svetloe and Grishino in the Donetsk People's Republic
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
TOS-1A Solntsepyok crew of Tsentr battlegroup eliminated Ukraine's stronghold in Pokrovsk direction, while TOS-2 Tosochka crew destroyed stronghold close to Gulyaypole in Zaporozhye region in a recent footage published by the Russian Defense Ministry.The units of the Tsentr battlegroup, eliminating encircled Ukrainian groupings in the Vostochny and Zapadny microdistricts of the settlement of Dimitrov in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said earlier.
Russian Artillery Decimates Ukraine’s Positions Near Pokrovsk, Zaporozhye

13:23 GMT 16.12.2025
Russia's Tsentr battlegroup continue clearing of the settlements of Svetloe and Grishino in the Donetsk People's Republic.
TOS-1A Solntsepyok crew of Tsentr battlegroup eliminated Ukraine's stronghold in Pokrovsk direction, while TOS-2 Tosochka crew destroyed stronghold close to Gulyaypole in Zaporozhye region in a recent footage published by the Russian Defense Ministry.
The units of the Tsentr battlegroup, eliminating encircled Ukrainian groupings in the Vostochny and Zapadny microdistricts of the settlement of Dimitrov in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said earlier.
