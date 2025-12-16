https://sputnikglobe.com/20251216/russian-artillery-decimates-ukraines-positions-near-pokrovsk-zaporozhye-1123306864.html
Russian Artillery Decimates Ukraine’s Positions Near Pokrovsk, Zaporozhye
Russia's Tsentr battlegroup continue clearing of the settlements of Svetloe and Grishino in the Donetsk People's Republic
TOS-1A Solntsepyok crew of Tsentr battlegroup eliminated Ukraine's stronghold in Pokrovsk direction, while TOS-2 Tosochka crew destroyed stronghold close to Gulyaypole in Zaporozhye region in a recent footage published by the Russian Defense Ministry.The units of the Tsentr battlegroup, eliminating encircled Ukrainian groupings in the Vostochny and Zapadny microdistricts of the settlement of Dimitrov in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said earlier.
13:23 GMT 16.12.2025 (Updated: 13:27 GMT 16.12.2025)
