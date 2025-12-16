International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Zapad battlegroup took control of the settlement of Novoplatonovka in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
Russia's Tsentr battlegroup continue clearing of the settlement s of Svetloe and Grishino in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry also said on Tuesday.The units of the Tsentr battlegroup, eliminating encircled Ukrainian groupings in the Vostochny and Zapadny microdistricts of the settlement of Dimitrov in the DPR, took control of 120 buildings, the ministry added.
09:51 GMT 16.12.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Zapad battlegroup took control of the settlement of Novoplatonovka in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"As a result of active operations, units of the Zapad battlegroup liberated the village of Novoplatonovka in the Kharkov region," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia's Tsentr battlegroup continue clearing of the settlement s of Svetloe and Grishino in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry also said on Tuesday.

"The clearing of the settlements of Svetloe and Grishino in the Donetsk People's Republic from scattered Ukrainian armed forces units continues. Near the settlement of Rodynskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic, two attacks by units of the 425th Assault Regiment 'Skala' of the Ukrainian armed forces, which were attempting to retake lost positions, were repelled," the ministry said in a statement.

The units of the Tsentr battlegroup, eliminating encircled Ukrainian groupings in the Vostochny and Zapadny microdistricts of the settlement of Dimitrov in the DPR, took control of 120 buildings, the ministry added.
Russia's Tsentr battlegroup has eliminated more than 505 Ukrainian military personnel over the past 24 hours
Ukraine has also lost over 295 soldiers in battles with Russia's Vostok battlegroup, over 250 soldiers in battles with the Sever battlegroup, over 220 soldiers in battles with the Zapad battlegroup and up to 200 soldiers in battles with the Yug battlegroup in the past day
The Russian armed forces have hit transport infrastructure facilities involved in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine
