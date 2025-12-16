https://sputnikglobe.com/20251216/russian-forces-take-control-of-novoplatonovka-settlement-in-kharkov-region-1123304985.html

Russian Forces Take Control of Novoplatonovka Settlement in Kharkov Region

Russian Forces Take Control of Novoplatonovka Settlement in Kharkov Region

Sputnik International

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Zapad battlegroup took control of the settlement of Novoplatonovka in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

2025-12-16T09:51+0000

2025-12-16T09:51+0000

2025-12-16T09:51+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

kharkov

russian defense ministry

dpr

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/15/1118043678_0:198:2937:1850_1920x0_80_0_0_0a6aa12394afd775979b1a7c717a4e4e.jpg

Russia's Tsentr battlegroup continue clearing of the settlement s of Svetloe and Grishino in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry also said on Tuesday.The units of the Tsentr battlegroup, eliminating encircled Ukrainian groupings in the Vostochny and Zapadny microdistricts of the settlement of Dimitrov in the DPR, took control of 120 buildings, the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251216/ukraine-has-already-lost-territory--trump-1123302443.html

russia

kharkov

dpr

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, ukraine, army, liberation, kharkov, dpr