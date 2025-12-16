International
FSB Foils Sabotage Plot Against Druzhba Oil Pipeline in Lipetsk Region
FSB Foils Sabotage Plot Against Druzhba Oil Pipeline in Lipetsk Region
The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Tuesday that it had prevented sabotage on the surface section of the Transneft Druzhba oil pipeline in the Lipetsk Region, adding that four teenagers had been detained.
"The Russian Federal Security Service, in cooperation with the Investigative Committee of Russia, suppressed the illegal activities of four minors aged from 14 to 17 years who planned to commit sabotage using an improvised explosive device (IED) on the surface section of the Transneft Druzhba oil product pipeline in ... the Lipetsk region," the FSB said in a statement. The teenagers were supposed to blow up the Druzhba oil pipeline on the instructions of the Ukrainian special services, and they also set fire to transport and energy facilities, the statement read.
07:15 GMT 16.12.2025 (Updated: 07:27 GMT 16.12.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Tuesday that it had thwarted a plot to sabotage the surface section of the Transneft Druzhba oil pipeline in the Lipetsk Region, and added that four teenagers had been detained in connection with the conspiracy.
"The Russian Federal Security Service, in cooperation with the Investigative Committee of Russia, suppressed the illegal activities of four minors aged from 14 to 17 years who planned to commit sabotage using an improvised explosive device (IED) on the surface section of the Transneft Druzhba oil product pipeline in ... the Lipetsk region," the FSB said in a statement.
The teenagers were supposed to blow up the Druzhba oil pipeline on the instructions of the Ukrainian special services, and they also set fire to transport and energy facilities, the statement read.
