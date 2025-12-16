https://sputnikglobe.com/20251216/russias-fsb-says-thwarted-sabotage-on-transneft-druzhba-oil-pipeline-in-lipetsk-region-1123303702.html

FSB Foils Sabotage Plot Against Druzhba Oil Pipeline in Lipetsk Region

FSB Foils Sabotage Plot Against Druzhba Oil Pipeline in Lipetsk Region

Sputnik International

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Tuesday that it had prevented sabotage on the surface section of the Transneft Druzhba oil pipeline in the Lipetsk Region, adding that four teenagers had been detained.

2025-12-16T07:15+0000

2025-12-16T07:15+0000

2025-12-16T07:27+0000

russia

russia

lipetsk

russian federal security service (fsb)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/19/1110577890_0:79:1594:976_1920x0_80_0_0_96e0c044f81e976445ee8a71b53c00d3.jpg

"The Russian Federal Security Service, in cooperation with the Investigative Committee of Russia, suppressed the illegal activities of four minors aged from 14 to 17 years who planned to commit sabotage using an improvised explosive device (IED) on the surface section of the Transneft Druzhba oil product pipeline in ... the Lipetsk region," the FSB said in a statement. The teenagers were supposed to blow up the Druzhba oil pipeline on the instructions of the Ukrainian special services, and they also set fire to transport and energy facilities, the statement read.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251201/ukraine-ordered-assassination-of-senior-russian-military-officer-foiled-in-crimea---fsb-1123204014.html

russia

lipetsk

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian federal security service (fsb), sabotage prevention in russia, druzhba oil pipeline