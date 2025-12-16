https://sputnikglobe.com/20251216/russias-fsb-says-thwarted-sabotage-on-transneft-druzhba-oil-pipeline-in-lipetsk-region-1123303702.html
FSB Foils Sabotage Plot Against Druzhba Oil Pipeline in Lipetsk Region
FSB Foils Sabotage Plot Against Druzhba Oil Pipeline in Lipetsk Region
Sputnik International
The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Tuesday that it had prevented sabotage on the surface section of the Transneft Druzhba oil pipeline in the Lipetsk Region, adding that four teenagers had been detained.
2025-12-16T07:15+0000
2025-12-16T07:15+0000
2025-12-16T07:27+0000
russia
russia
lipetsk
russian federal security service (fsb)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/19/1110577890_0:79:1594:976_1920x0_80_0_0_96e0c044f81e976445ee8a71b53c00d3.jpg
"The Russian Federal Security Service, in cooperation with the Investigative Committee of Russia, suppressed the illegal activities of four minors aged from 14 to 17 years who planned to commit sabotage using an improvised explosive device (IED) on the surface section of the Transneft Druzhba oil product pipeline in ... the Lipetsk region," the FSB said in a statement. The teenagers were supposed to blow up the Druzhba oil pipeline on the instructions of the Ukrainian special services, and they also set fire to transport and energy facilities, the statement read.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251201/ukraine-ordered-assassination-of-senior-russian-military-officer-foiled-in-crimea---fsb-1123204014.html
russia
lipetsk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/19/1110577890_95:0:1500:1054_1920x0_80_0_0_af0da6a08e56b65ba03c8d1612c3988c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian federal security service (fsb), sabotage prevention in russia, druzhba oil pipeline
russian federal security service (fsb), sabotage prevention in russia, druzhba oil pipeline
FSB Foils Sabotage Plot Against Druzhba Oil Pipeline in Lipetsk Region
07:15 GMT 16.12.2025 (Updated: 07:27 GMT 16.12.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Tuesday that it had thwarted a plot to sabotage the surface section of the Transneft Druzhba oil pipeline in the Lipetsk Region, and added that four teenagers had been detained in connection with the conspiracy.
"The Russian Federal Security Service, in cooperation with the Investigative Committee of Russia, suppressed the illegal activities of four minors aged from 14 to 17 years who planned to commit sabotage using an improvised explosive device (IED) on the surface section of the Transneft Druzhba oil product pipeline in ... the Lipetsk region," the FSB said in a statement.
The teenagers were supposed to blow up the Druzhba oil pipeline on the instructions of the Ukrainian special services, and they also set fire to transport and energy facilities, the statement read.