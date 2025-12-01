International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine-Ordered Assassination of Senior Russian Military Officer Foiled in Crimea - FSB
Russia's Federal Security Service said on Monday it had prevented an assassination of a senior Russian Defense Ministry officer ordered by Kiev in Crimea.
Ukraine-Ordered Assassination of Senior Russian Military Officer Foiled in Crimea - FSB

05:29 GMT 01.12.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Federal Security Service said on Monday it had prevented an assassination of a senior Russian Defense Ministry officer in Crimea ordered by the Ukraine regime
"The Federal Security Service (FSB) has prevented a terrorist attack planned by the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense in the Republic of Crimea against a senior officer of the Russian Ministry of Defense," the FSB statement says.
According to the FSB, on orders from the GUR, "a Ukrainian citizen recruited by the intelligence services was to blow up a Russian serviceman in his personal car using an explosive device given to him."
The organizer of the foiled assassination attempt on the Russian Defense Ministry officer in Crimea was Rustem Fakhriev, an officer of Ukrainian military intelligence, the FSB said.
A Ukrainian military intelligence agent in Crimea planted a bomb under the car of a Russian Defense Ministry officer, resisted security forces, and was eliminated, it said.
"The perpetrator's means of communication with his handler and components of a Western-made explosive device were seized," the statement says.
One of the accomplices in the foiled assassination attempt on a Russian Defense Ministry officer in Crimea has been arrested, the FSB added.
Russia
UK–Ukraine Plot to Assassinate Russian Officer Foiled
20 November, 07:26 GMT
