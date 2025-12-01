https://sputnikglobe.com/20251201/ukraine-ordered-assassination-of-senior-russian-military-officer-foiled-in-crimea---fsb-1123204014.html

Ukraine-Ordered Assassination of Senior Russian Military Officer Foiled in Crimea - FSB

Russia's Federal Security Service said on Monday it had prevented an assassination of a senior Russian Defense Ministry officer ordered by Kiev in Crimea.

"The Federal Security Service (FSB) has prevented a terrorist attack planned by the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense in the Republic of Crimea against a senior officer of the Russian Ministry of Defense," the FSB statement says. According to the FSB, on orders from the GUR, "a Ukrainian citizen recruited by the intelligence services was to blow up a Russian serviceman in his personal car using an explosive device given to him." The organizer of the foiled assassination attempt on the Russian Defense Ministry officer in Crimea was Rustem Fakhriev, an officer of Ukrainian military intelligence, the FSB said. A Ukrainian military intelligence agent in Crimea planted a bomb under the car of a Russian Defense Ministry officer, resisted security forces, and was eliminated, it said. One of the accomplices in the foiled assassination attempt on a Russian Defense Ministry officer in Crimea has been arrested, the FSB added.

