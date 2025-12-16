https://sputnikglobe.com/20251216/trump-files-lawsuit-against-bbc-for-distorting-his-speech-1123302854.html
Trump Files Lawsuit Against BBC for Distorting His Speech
US President Donald Trump has sued the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) for distorting the US leader's speech, a court document, seen by Sputnik, read.
In November, BBC Director General Davie and Executive Director Deborah Turness resigned amid widespread criticism of the BBC's misrepresentation of Trump's 2021 speech. The BBC's 2024 documentary distorted Trump's remarks, giving the false impression that he had encouraged the Capitol riots, The Telegraph reported. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called BBC "100% fake news," while Trump himself branded the BBC's journalists corrupt and its leadership dishonest. Later that month, Trump said he felt compelled to bring a defamation suit against the BBC for misrepresenting his remarks. The president also said he plans to sue the channel "anywhere between a billion and 5 billion dollars."
"This action concerns a false, defamatory, deceptive, disparaging, inflammatory, and malicious depiction of President Trump, which was published in a BBC Panorama documentary, that was fabricated and aired by the Defendants one week before the 2024 Presidential Election in a brazen attempt to interfere in and influence the Election’s outcome to President Trump’s detriment," the lawsuit, filed on Trump's behalf in the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida, read.
Trump also demanded a jury trial "as to all issues so triable."
"Plaintiff … demands judgment against Defendants … for damages in an amount not less than $5,000,000,000, as well as interest, costs, punitive damages, attorney’s fees, and such other relief as this Court may deem just and proper," the document added.
The American leader is also demanding an additional $5 billion from the BBC in connection with the defendants' alleged violation of the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act.
In November, BBC Director General Davie and Executive Director Deborah Turness resigned amid widespread criticism of the BBC's misrepresentation of Trump's 2021 speech. The BBC's 2024 documentary distorted Trump's remarks, giving the false impression that he had encouraged the Capitol riots, The Telegraph reported. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called BBC "100% fake news," while Trump himself branded the BBC's journalists corrupt and its leadership dishonest.
Later that month, Trump said he felt compelled to bring a defamation suit against the BBC for misrepresenting his remarks. The president also said he plans to sue the channel "anywhere between a billion and 5 billion dollars."