https://sputnikglobe.com/20250520/from-hawkish-to-panicky-how-western-media-reacts-to-putin-trump-call--1122095182.html

From Hawkish to Panicky: How Western Media Reacts to Putin-Trump Call

From Hawkish to Panicky: How Western Media Reacts to Putin-Trump Call

Sputnik International

How the Western media reacted to the Putin-Trump call.

2025-05-20T09:54+0000

2025-05-20T09:54+0000

2025-05-20T09:54+0000

world

vladimir putin

donald trump

russia

ukraine

west

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/14/1122096189_0:75:1454:893_1920x0_80_0_0_9958708c20b7a82bb56247df1bc16bfd.jpg

Western media has been dissecting the telephone conversation between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.Financial TimesThe call represented “a major victory for the Russian leader.” The US is done putting pressure on Russia, as Donald Trump made no promise of future US sanctions. BBCTrump's call with Putin exposed “shifting ground on Ukraine peace talks.” It poses the question uppermost in the West’s war-thirsty minds: “If the US washes its hands of the war […] does it mean the US would also end any military and intelligence support for Ukraine?” CNNBy announcing after his call with Putin that Ukraine and Russia would now hold talks “as only they can” on a ceasefire, Trump “sided with his friend in the Kremlin.” El PaisThe US and Russian presidents claimed they had an “excellent” and “very meaningful and frank” talk. ReutersThe US president “indicated he was not ready to join Europe with fresh sanctions to pressure Moscow.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250519/putin-and-trump-prove-to-be-the-real-power-brokers-in-ukraine-peace-push-1122090979.html

russia

ukraine

west

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

how the western media reacted to the putin-trump call, putin- trump call, what did putin and trump discuss, what was the result of the putin and trump phone call