From Hawkish to Panicky: How Western Media Reacts to Putin-Trump Call
Russian President Vladimir Putin called his conversation with his US counterpart Donald Trump substantive, frank, and very useful. He expressed gratitude to Trump for the US participation in the renewal of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine.
Western media has been dissecting the telephone conversation between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.
Financial Times
The call represented “a major victory for the Russian leader.” The US is done putting pressure on Russia, as Donald Trump made no promise of future US sanctions.
BBC
Trump's call with Putin exposed “shifting ground on Ukraine peace talks.” It poses the question uppermost in the West’s war-thirsty minds: “If the US washes its hands of the war […] does it mean the US would also end any military and intelligence support for Ukraine?”
CNN
By announcing after his call with Putin that Ukraine and Russia would now hold talks “as only they can” on a ceasefire, Trump “sided with his friend in the Kremlin.”
El Pais
The US and Russian presidents claimed they had an “excellent” and “very meaningful and frank” talk.
Reuters
The US president “indicated he was not ready to join Europe with fresh sanctions to pressure Moscow.”
