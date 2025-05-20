International
From Hawkish to Panicky: How Western Media Reacts to Putin-Trump Call
From Hawkish to Panicky: How Western Media Reacts to Putin-Trump Call
How the Western media reacted to the Putin-Trump call.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/14/1122096189_0:75:1454:893_1920x0_80_0_0_9958708c20b7a82bb56247df1bc16bfd.jpg
Western media has been dissecting the telephone conversation between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.Financial TimesThe call represented “a major victory for the Russian leader.” The US is done putting pressure on Russia, as Donald Trump made no promise of future US sanctions. BBCTrump's call with Putin exposed “shifting ground on Ukraine peace talks.” It poses the question uppermost in the West’s war-thirsty minds: “If the US washes its hands of the war […] does it mean the US would also end any military and intelligence support for Ukraine?” CNNBy announcing after his call with Putin that Ukraine and Russia would now hold talks “as only they can” on a ceasefire, Trump “sided with his friend in the Kremlin.” El PaisThe US and Russian presidents claimed they had an “excellent” and “very meaningful and frank” talk. ReutersThe US president “indicated he was not ready to join Europe with fresh sanctions to pressure Moscow.”
Svetlana Ekimenko
From Hawkish to Panicky: How Western Media Reacts to Putin-Trump Call

09:54 GMT 20.05.2025
Handshake during a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump at the presidential palace in Helsinki.
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Russian President Vladimir Putin called his conversation with his US counterpart Donald Trump substantive, frank, and very useful. He expressed gratitude to Trump for the US participation in the renewal of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine.
Western media has been dissecting the telephone conversation between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.

Financial Times

The call represented “a major victory for the Russian leader.” The US is done putting pressure on Russia, as Donald Trump made no promise of future US sanctions.
Screenshot of story in the Financial Times.
BBC

Trump's call with Putin exposed “shifting ground on Ukraine peace talks.” It poses the question uppermost in the West’s war-thirsty minds: “If the US washes its hands of the war […] does it mean the US would also end any military and intelligence support for Ukraine?”
Screenshot of BBC story.
CNN

By announcing after his call with Putin that Ukraine and Russia would now hold talks “as only they can” on a ceasefire, Trump “sided with his friend in the Kremlin.”
Screenshot of CNN story.
El Pais

The US and Russian presidents claimed they had an “excellent” and “very meaningful and frank” talk.
Screenshot of story in El Pais.
Reuters

The US president “indicated he was not ready to join Europe with fresh sanctions to pressure Moscow.”
Screenshot from story in Reuters.
